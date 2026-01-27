A New Defensive Lineman Enters Chat For Bears In PFF Mock Draft

It’s no secret the Chicago Bears need defensive help, especially up front.

Not only were they 28th in net passing yards allowed per attempt, which is a sign both of the yards given up and the lack of yards in sacks (35, tied for 22nd) taken back, but they also ranked just 29th in rushing yards per attempt allowed.

So it should be no surprise that most pundits are mocking defensive players to the Bears in the first round ahead of the 2026 NFL Draft, especially at edge or defensive tackle.

Pro Football Focus’ latest mock is no different, sending Florida Gator defensive tackle Caleb Banks to the Bears with the No. 25 overall pick.

“Chicago’s path to true championship contention will require significant defensive improvement, starting with the pass rush after the team ranked 25th in the NFL in PFF pass-rush grade this season. While he saw limited playing time this year, Florida’s Caleb Banks offers a high-upside edge rusher after generating more than 50 pressures across the 2023 and 2024 seasons,” wrote David Wasserman.

Until now, we’ve mainly seen Ohio State’s Kayden McDonald get mocked to the Bears at this spot in the draft. But once testing gets started, there’s a non-zero chance we see Banks start getting more love.

Though he’s a massive 6-6, 335 pounds, his footwork and movement skills are as quick as a cat’s. Basically, he’s like if fellow former Gator Gervon Dexter Sr. could get off the ball with urgency. He has more than enough size and athleticism to play that massive 3-technique a four-man front requires, with the ability to split gaps and beat double-teams if needed. The finer details of his play—pad level, missed tackles—can be touched up by NFL coaching.

Caleb Banks | IDL | 6-6 330 LBS



Good size, strength, and quickness. Solid get-off, effective arm-over, and developing spin move, plus good change of direction. Concerns: High pad level, anchor issues, hand usage, tight hips, and a lingering foot injury



Shades of: Deone Walker pic.twitter.com/4q622ZVyHO — Price Carter (@priceacarter) January 17, 2026

The main issue the Bears will be concerned about: his history of foot injuries, which limited him to three games played last season.

That will make his NFL Combine medicals and personal interviews with teams extremely important, and is probably the main reason Banks isn’t moved as high as McDonald in most mocks.

There’s an argument, though, that Banks’ pass-rush upside makes him an even more attractive option than McDonald, especially for a team that struggled badly to stop the run and rush the passer.

On paper, Banks could be a tremendous pick for the Bears and might be a game-changing player if he can stay healthy and refine his game. Would he be the piece that revives the Bears’ defense? Only time would tell.

