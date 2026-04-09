The expectation is that the Chicago Bears are going to draft a defensive player in the first round of the 2026 NFL Draft.

Who that is remains to be seen, but it's easy to see why that's the case. Chicago has more needs on the defensive side of the ball, and more specifically at edge rusher and interior defensive line.

One of the only concerns that could challenge a defensive pick in the first round comes along the offensive line, where there is uncertainty surrounding the left tackle spot thanks to Ozzy Trapilo's injury.

Bears' Zion Young draft rumor

Missouri defensive lineman Zion Young (DL63) during the NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Adding to the idea the smoke that the Bears will add a defensive player in Round 1, ESPN's Matt Miller is hearing that Missouri edge rusher Zion Young is a "popular name" in Chicago these days.

"After correctly predicting the Bears would draft Colston Loveland last year, I feel less confident in the individual player this time around but would bet No. 25 is used on a defensive lineman," he wrote. "Zion Young (Missouri) is a popular name in Chicago, from what I've heard."

Why Zion Young makes sense for Bears

Chicago Bears general manager Ryan Poles. | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Chicago's need at edge rusher stems from the fact that they have a major question mark with Dayo Odeyingbo, who is coming off a torn Achilles last season.

The concerns are because Odeyingbo might not be himself in the first year back from such an injury, and being himself may not even yield the kind of results the Bears need after he had just one sack in eight games before his injury.

Austin Booker stepped up last season and is still around, but a team with Super Bowl aspirations can't depend on him too much. Chicago needs reinforcements and should add them both in the 2026 NFL Draft and via free agency or trade.

Zion Young scouting report and concerns

Missouri Tigers defensive end Zion Young. | Travis Register-Imagn Images

Young is a massive prospect at 6-foot-6 and 262 pounds, which makes him a real problem in the trenches, as Lance Zierlein of NFL.com points out in his scouting report.

Young, who posted 6.5 sacks and 16.5 tackles for loss last season and became more and more productive in every year of his college career, also brings the right level of nasty with him.

One concern with Young is he doesn't have a great repertoire of pass-rush moves, something that could make things very tough for him in the early stages of his career. He also isn't very fast, as evidenced by his running a 4.75 40-yard dash.

The most troubling red flag with Young was his off-the-field issues that included being arrested and charged with suspicion of DWI, speeding and failing to properly affix a license plate to his vehicle.

Young was also suspended for the final four games of the 2022 campaign while at Michigan State after a postgame altercation resulted in an assault charge, leading to his pleading guilty to a misdemeanor aggravated assault that landed him on probation.

The talent and promise is there with Young, but so are several concerns. He'd amount to a roll of the dice for Chicago in the opening round later this month.