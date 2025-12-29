Bears and 49ers set NFL record in an instant classic

The 49ers came away with an exhilarating 42-38 win over the Bears on Sunday night. While Chicago's defense came to play on the first snap, when T.J. Edwards returned a Brock Purdy interception for a touchdown, they went on a hiatus from that point onward. So did San Francisco's defense.

Both teams came into the game with much to play for, as the number one seed was well within both of their reach entering the game. The offenses clearly played like it tonight, while the defenses showed flaws that could potentially put a damper on their respective Super Bowl aspirations.

The offensive shootout resulted in 70 points on the board, and a rare back-and-forth game that we've rarely seen the likes of in NFL history. In fact, tonight marked the first regular season game that was tied at 7, 14, 21, 28, and 35.

First time in NFL history a regular season game has been tied at each of:



7-7

14-14

21-21

28-28

35-35



😱😱😱 pic.twitter.com/ZqEZYBTSr9 — NFL (@NFL) December 29, 2025

It was just an absurd performance from both offenses. The Bears ran 64 plays for 440 yards, and the 49ers ran 68 plays for 496 yards. Neither defense had an answer, and both offenses were running relatively wide open from the first snap onward.

It's only natural that the game came down to one final play from the two-yard line. If Chicago had one more attempt at a touchdown, considering how the rest of the game went, it feels like a safe bet they would've come out with the win.

49ERS HOLD ON FOR THE WIN!!!! AN ABSOLUTE CLASSIC ON SNF 🤯🤯



(via @NFL)

pic.twitter.com/8ZIA7KgsDy — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) December 29, 2025

This was only the second time in NFL history that two teams exchanged touchdowns in the same fashion as the Bears and 49ers did tonight. The only other instance where a game was tied at the same intervals was the 2012 Divisional Round matchup between the Ravens and Broncos.

Both teams' pass-rush had an abysmal performance. Brock Purdy and Caleb Williams made the opposing defensive line look silly on numerous occasions and had all day to throw even more often.

There is no sugarcoating it; they will both need to vastly improve their ability to get pressure if they want to make a run at the Super Bowl.

The Bears might not have achieved the outcome they wanted, but they absolutely might face off with San Francisco again. The next matchup might even be in Chicago if the 49ers don't come out on top next week against Seattle.