One Surprising Offseason Priority Ben Johnson has for Caleb Williams

The Chicago Bears entered the 2025 season with a low bar to clear relative to the rest of the NFC North, but by the end of December, this team proved that they belonged in the Super Bowl conversation. They came close, but a heartbreaking Divisional round loss to the Rams ended their season short of their goal.

Now begins a long offseason and the inevitable changes that come along with that. One defensive leader may have played his way out of Chicago, and general manager Ryan Poles will now have to find a way to keep as many talented players on the roster as possible, while also adding new playmakers in free agency and the draft.

But that's for the future. For now, the 2025 season is still in review, and that's what the players and coaches are focused on. Head coach Ben Johnson gave his end-of-season presser on Wednesday morning and spoke at length about what he saw this season and what he expects in 2026. Naturally, many of the questions he was asked centered on quarterback Caleb Williams and his development.

After complimenting Williams' undeniable talent and the flashes he showed this year, Johnson revealed the one thing he wants Williams to do right away this offseason, and it's not working on his accuracy or his footwork.

"He needs to get out of football for a little bit," Johnson said. "He did a phenomenal job staying focused this season… but we will certainly have a number of points of emphasis when he comes back in the springtime. It’s important for everyone to get away a bit and hit the reset button.”

Johnson is exactly right. Williams and the rest of the roster have been living, breathing, and eating football since July's training camp. With their season officially over and spring OTA's still months away, they've earned a break and a chance to focus on family, friends, or whatever hobbies and interests they put on hold during the season.

Indeed, Williams already appears to be doing exactly that. Williams was seen at a Blackhawks game with Chicago Cubs centerfielder Pete Crow-Armstrong on Monday, and on Tuesday, he appeared courtside at a Bulls game. In each case, the crowd went wild every time their quarterback appeared on the Jumbotron. Even the players themselves seemed in awe, with Blackhawks star rookie Oliver Moore mentioning how cool it was to meet Williams.

Caleb Williams and PCA hung out in the Blackhawks’ locker room after the game.



As they were leaving, Oliver Moore shouted, “Bye Caleb!”



Then said, under his breath, “Pretty cool to get to say that.” — Ben Pope (@BenPopeCST) January 20, 2026

Williams will put in the work when it needs to be done

Burnout is a real thing, even for professional athletes, and so it's good to see Williams stepping away from football and enjoying himself, even after a devastating loss. He knows what he needs to work on, and after watching him cut his historic sack numbers as a rookie by nearly 70% after one offseason, Bears fans can rest assured that he will put in the work to get better, once the time is right.

Bears fans will have to turn to their other favorite teams in the meantime. The Iceman is taking a long and well-deserved break from football, but he'll be back before long, and he's just getting started.

