Bears catch a big break on the Eagles' injury report

The Bears appear to be catching the Eagles at the right time. Not only is there seemingly trouble in paradise with their top receiver, A.J. Brown, who has voiced his displeasure with his role in Philadelphia's offense, but their injury report has lengthened significantly in recent weeks. It got a bit longer in yesterday's 24-21 loss against the Cowboys.

#Eagles S Andrew Mukuba, their promising 2nd round rookie, will undergo surgery to repair a fractured ankle suffered in Sunday’s game, per me and @MikeGarafolo.



It will be determined during surgery whether or not there is potential for him to return this season. pic.twitter.com/d7KL7p8f5Z — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) November 24, 2025

Andrew Mukuba has been a standout on the defensive side of the ball for Philadelphia this season. He leads the team with two interceptions and is fifth with 46 tackles. He's been especially impressive against the run and has an 81.5 run defense grade (which ranks sixth among safeties) according to Pro Football Focus.

Unfortunately for the Eagles, Mukuba wasn't the only member of their secondary to get hurt against Dallas. Reed Blankenship, who has started every game at the other safety spot for Philly and ranks fifth on the team in tackles, suffered a thigh injury in the third quarter and didn't return. The status of starting cornerback Adoree' Jackson is also in question, as he is currently in the concussion protocol.

On a short week, it remains unclear whether Blankenship will be able to return to the lineup, but it seems unlikely that Jackson would clear protocol on a short week. As it stands right now, Sydney Brown (who has been a major liability when on the field) is the only healthy safety on the roster, as Marcus Epps is currently on injured reserve. Philadelphia's depth in the secondary will definitely be tested against the Bears' talented group of receivers.

The Bears know a thing or two about the war of attrition. They've thrived (at least in terms of the standings and the turnover department), despite being completely decimated on the defensive side of the ball. Things seem to be looking up in that regard, though. It appears cornerbacks Jaylon Johnson and Kyler Gordon could be looking to return to the lineup against Philadelphia. The same can be said for starting linebackers T.J. Edwards and Noah Sewell.

Bears CBs Jaylon Johnson and Kyler Gordon won’t be activated this week, per @JFowlerESPN



The team is hopeful that both should be good to go next week against the Eagles. pic.twitter.com/sSo9dE5hbW — Bearsszn (@bearszn) November 22, 2025

The Eagles are undeniably one of the league's most talented teams. However, they're definitely on the ropes, and the Bears will have a chance to deliver quite a knockout blow on Friday. Their loaded injury report might help them make that task just a bit easier.