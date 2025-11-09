Bears fans weigh in on biggest X-factor in Week 10 matchup vs. Giants
The Chicago Bears are riding a surge of momentum into Week 10's game against the New York Giants. After blasting the Cincinnati Bengals to the tune of 47 points, the Bears' offense is expected to stack another productive game en route to their sixth win.
But what will the key to that victory be?
I decided to pose that question to Chicago Bears fans on X, and the results were interesting.
The Giants' run defense currently ranks second-worst in the NFL, and it's the weakness that Bears Nation wants to attack. Nearly 47% of fans who responded said the X-factor in Week 10 is the Bears' ability to establish the run game.
Among the other responses:
-Protect Caleb Williams (30.4%)
-Contain Jaxson Dart (18.6 %)
-Special teams (4.3%)
Bears fans are a smart bunch. They want Ben Johnson to repeat the formula that led to a key win over the Bengals. And much of that formula had to do with rookie running back Kyle Monangai.
Monangai carried the ball 26 times for 176 yards (6.8 yards per carry). Brittain Brown added 37 yards on five carries, and quarterback Caleb Williams used his legs for 53 rushing yards.
D'Andre Swift missed Week 9 with a groin injury, but he's expected to return to face the Giants. He missed Friday's practice with a groin injury and is listed as questionable, but ESPN's Adam Schefter said Swift is good to go
Despite Swift's return, the Giants should still get a heavy dose of Kyle Monangai, who running backs coach Eric Bieniemy offered an awesome player comp.
"Reminds me of Kareem Hunt, and watching him and studying him on tape, going back to my days of reviewing tape on Kareem, those two are very, very similar," Bienemy said. "That’s the person that I see. Now, he has a lot to live up to because Kareem has had an outstanding career, but the kid takes a tremendous amount of pride in the little things, so that’s important. Now we just got to continue to grow."
Hunt led the NFL in rushing as a rookie. So, yeah, that's high praise.
It will be interesting to see how Johnson divides the carries, but no matter who leads the way for the Bears, they should find success against New York's defense, which is allowing 150 rushing yards per game.