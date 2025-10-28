Bears fans will love the star QB ESPN just compared Caleb Williams to
Ben Johnson did his part to help calm the nerves of Chicago Bears fans when it comes to second-year QB Caleb Williams. Despite a disappointing loss to the Baltimore Ravens in Week 8, Johnson said he saw growth from the 2024 first overall pick.
"He played better this game than I think he had the previous two," Johnson said.
It's one thing for the head coach to praise his quarterback. Let's face it, Johnson has to beat that drump until there are no swings left.
It's another for ESPN to champion Williams, which NFL analyst Ben Solak did in his latest article covering some of the league's top stories.
Sure, Solak didn't paint a picture of Williams that is full of rainbows and butterflies, but he did offer a career trajectory that should have Bears fans fanning themselves.
"It might seem like Williams is destined for the same path as Kyler Murray or Trevor Lawrence -- a first-round pick talented enough to get a big second contract but not consistent enough to ever win with that cap weight hanging around his neck," Solak said. "We might eventually end up there. But even Murray and Lawrence were not and are not as physically talented as this. As such, I have an alternative career arc comp to make: Josh Allen.
"Through Allen's first two pro seasons, he had an off-target rate of 23.5%. Williams is at 21.3%. Like Williams, Allen was clearly physically capable of making all the requisite throws. But he was excitable in the pocket, his mechanics vacillated from throw to throw, and his shot selection was high difficulty. The light bulb went on for Allen in Year 3 under Brian Daboll -- and after plenty of private offseason work on his mechanics. The light bulb can come on for Williams just the same, if he does the work, and the football-consuming public gives him the time."
While Williams is admittedly behind the curve set by fellow 2024 first-round picks Drake Maye, Bo Nix, and Jayden Daniels, his path to NFL stardom will be his own.
Allen wasn't an instant MVP. It took a few years for his talent to be unlocked. Williams could follow that same path, especially after has has more time on task with Ben Johnson.
Rest easy, Bears fans. The best of Caleb Williams is yet to come.