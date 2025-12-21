The Bears' offensive gameplan looked ill-prepared and out of shape for much of the first 58 minutes of the game. Meanwhile, the Packers' defense looked spry, fast, and nothing like it was missing their best defensive player.

While the Bears moved the ball (somewhat) well throughout the game, questionable play-calling on the first drive and a few stalled drives left them with six points through the first 58 minutes. They moved the ball well late in the game but again struggled near the red zone and were forced to cut the lead to seven with another field goal.

The score was 16-9, and Chicago needed to attempt an onside kick to get the ball back.

That's where the cardiac Bears decided to lock in. They actually recovered it.

Chicago's offense still needed to finish the ensuing drive in the end zone, though. That wasn't going to be an easy task. After all, they hadn't been able to get into the paint all night.

What the Packers didn't know is that this is where Caleb Williams turned on the nitrous all season. The only game where he failed the team in the clutch was the first game against Green Bay.

He more than made up for that tonight, though.

The second-year quarterback stood in the face of the blitz and lobbed a beautiful throw to undrafted rookie receiver Jaedae Walker for a 6-yard touchdown on 4th-and-1.

CALEB WILLIAMS TD TO JAHDAE WALKER



GBvsCHI on FOX/FOX Onehttps://t.co/HkKw7uXVnt pic.twitter.com/BWav3hisrZ — NFL (@NFL) December 21, 2025

Like he has done so many times this season, Caleb Williams came through clutch when the Bears needed him the most. Still, the job was far from finished.

They needed one more quality drive to come away with a win in overtime. The defense held up their end of the bargain and stopped the Packers' offense on the first drive of OT.

Chicago began their drive at Green Bay's 36-yard line, and only needed a field goal to win the game. However, Williams had other ideas. After a few solid gains on the ground, they had the ball at the 46.

Then Williams hit them with an absolute dagger.

CALEB WILLIAMS TO DJ MOORE



BEARS WIN pic.twitter.com/3ShtuowNYm — NFL (@NFL) December 21, 2025

22-16. BALLGAME.

Green Bay's ongoing domination of the Bears has been well-documented. Packers coach Matt LaFleur was 12-1 against Chicago and 6-0 at Soldier Field heading into tonight's game.

The past doesn't matter, though. What matters right now is that the Bears (11-4) are now a game-and-a-half ahead of Green Bay (9-4-1) in the NFC North standings with only two games to go.

The Bears would have to lose their final two games (against San Francisco and Detroit), and the Packers would have to win their final two games (against Baltimore and Minnesota) to take back the NFC North crown.

The cardiac Bears struck again tonight, and it really felt like a changing of the guard in the process.

I guess Caleb Williams isn't a mid-tier quarterback, after all, eh?