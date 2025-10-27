Bears' latest injury news weakens an already thin position group
The Chicago Bears defense just can't catch a break these days. First, Pro Bowl cornerback Jaylon Johnson was ruled out indefinitely back in September. Linebacker TJ Edwards and nickelback Kyler Gordon didn't see the field until after the Week 5 bye, and Gordon is now headed to IR, adding to the Bears cornerback need from injury.
Now they're losing guys up front. On Monday afternoon, Ari Meirov of The 33rd Team broke the news that rookie defensive tackle Shemar Turner tore his ACL on Sunday, ending his season. Turner was seen limping badly after a defensive stop and he called the trainers over before getting up and walking off the field under his own power. However, he never returned and now we know that he is done for the 2025 season.
While Turner wasn't exactly a game-wrecker, his absence will be sorely felt in a group that was already severely lacking in depth. To be frank, this unit is lacking in starters, too. Montez Sweat is playing better these days but not up to the standard of his $98 million contract. 2025 offseaon additions Dayo Odeyingbo and Grady Jarrett have combined for one sack this entire season. Andrew Billings appears to have regressed since returning from injury.
The only young player still showing promise along the D-line is third year defensive tackle Gervon Dexter Sr., who is up to 3.5 sacks on the season. Turner appeared to be developing well for a second-round pick, near the end of the second-round to be precise. He was even getting looks at defensive end, showcasing his elite athleticism and the potential that made him a Day 2 pick.
Ryan Poles must consider a trade before the deadline
With Turner out now, GM Ryan Poles simply has to consider swinging a trade or two before the deadline. Whether it's for a cornerback to plug up the holes left behind by injuries, or a cheap trade for some defensive line depth, this defense is simply too banged up to compete seriously, as we all saw on Sunday when the Ravens led by practice squad call-up Tyler Huntley sliced and diced their way to a 30-16 victory.