Bears' Potential Tremaine Edmunds Replacement Agrees to Terms With Buccaneers

When the Chicago Bears released linebacker Tremaine Edmunds just ahead of 2026 NFL free agency, they created a void that needed filling, but one of the best options has just been taken off the market. Former Detroit Lions linebacker Alex Anzalone has agreed to terms with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on a two-year, $17 million deal. This was first reported on X by ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Anzalone, who spent the last five years with Detroit, is a dependable veteran and a proven leader. He was a captain for Detroit's defense and wore the green dot on his helmet, meaning that he was the guy who would communicate plays to the unit. I mentioned him in my list of the four most realistic targets for the Bears in free agency, but it looks like that will not happen after all.

The Chicago Bears need more depth at linebacker

This is not a great position for the Bears to be in. After releasing Tremaine Edmunds, and before any other additions are made in free agency or the 2026 NFL draft, the player in line to start as their middle linebacker is D'Marco Jackson, who re-signed with the Bears on a two-year deal this morning.

Jackson was a great story last year as a waiver-wire addition who stepped up into a starting role while Tremaine Edmunds was on IR. It was a small sample size, but in 260 snaps as the starting middle linebacker, Jackson's 83.3 PFF grade impressed the entire team and coaching staff. But can he do that for an entire season? That remains to be seen. The Bears need someone to at least compete with Jackson for the starting role.

As is always the case in free agency, we'll never know for sure whether a projected signing was ever even remotely feasible. Maybe general manager Ryan Poles didn't think Anzalone brought enough bang for his buck. Maybe head coach Ben Johnson or Dennis Allen didn't think he'd be a good fit. Or maybe they did, and Poles made a strong offer, but Anzalone simply didn't want to play in Chicago.

Whatever the reason, Anzalone is no longer an option for the Bears, and that means they still have a major hole in the middle of their defense to fill. At this point, the fans just need to trust in their head coach and general manager to get it right and to have this team ready to compete for a Super Bowl by the time the start of the 2026 NFL season rolls around.