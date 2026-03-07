Four Most Realistic Targets for Chicago Bears in Free Agency

The Chicago Bears have had themselves a busy week on the business side of football, clearing up salary cap space ahead of the opening of free agency. It started with Drew Dalman's shocking retirement last Tuesday, which still has the Bears scrambling to find a new starting center, and was followed by trading receiver DJ Moore to the Buffalo Bills on Thursday. Then, late on Thursday night, the Bears released Tremaine Edmunds.

While the Dalman retirement took them by surprise, these other moves were necessary to free up enough cap space to operate in free agency, and they could still free up tens of millions more in cap space with a couple of simple contract restructures. According to Over The Cap, the Bears now hold about $26 million in salary cap space, and that includes the Friday night trade for center Garrett Bradbury.

Who could the Bears try to sign in free agency with their newfound salary cap flexibility? Here are their four most likely targets.

1. Jaelan Phillips

Though he's listed as an outside linebacker, Phillips has the size to play with his hand in the dirt as a 4-3 defensive end. While he's no Trey Hendrickson, he would be a solid complement to Montez Sweat on the defensive line. General manager Ryan Poles has said before that he sees the value of having "waves of pass rushers" to send after the quarterback, and Phillips would likely give Poles the most bang for his buck in that regard.

Eric Hartline-Imagn Images

2. Taylor Decker

The perfect answer to the Bears' left tackle problem is about to hit the open market. Decker may not have many years left, but he's still a reliably above-average left tackle who has familiarity with Ben Johnson's offense from their time together in Detroit. Signing Decker to a one or two-year deal to hold down the left tackle spot until Ozzy Trapilo is fit to play again is a no-brainer.

Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

3. Alex Anzalone

Another former Lion, Anzalone could be just what the Bears need to replace Tremaine Edmunds' veteran leadership while they develop a rookie linebacker waiting in the wings. He represents a slight downgrade from Edmunds, but Anzalone's contract would likely be pretty cheap, and he would provide a steady floor for Chicago's linebacker group in the short-term.

Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

4. Tyler Linderbaum

Yes, the Bears traded for New England Patriots center Garrett Bradbury, but I cannot believe that Ben Johnson and Ryan Poles are comfortable with him competing with Luke Newman and potentially a rookie as their starting center in such a pivotal season. If Bradbury had potential as a franchise center, the Vikings would not have allowed him to walk in 2025 and the Patriots would not have traded him for a future Day 3 pick the very next year.

That brings us to three-time Pro Bowler Tyler Linderbaum. Unless the Ravens agree to terms with Linderbaum on an extension sometime before noon EST on Monday, he will be a free agent, and I think the Bears are highly interested in him. His contract demands may prove too much for the typically frugal Ryan Poles, but I think they will make him a strong offer. If they can land him, they would have only wasted a future fifth-round pick in the Bradbury trade, and he would at least make for reliable depth.