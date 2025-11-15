Bears' RB predicted to have big game vs. Vikings by Fantasy Football experts
Better late than never, the offense has rescued the Chicago Bears the last two weeks. Against the Bengals with a late touchdown and a week ago with two late scores in the final five minutes.
What will it take Sunday against the Minnesota Vikings? According to NBC's Fantasy Football gurus: more D'Andre Swift; less Kyle Monangai.
In Swift's absence in Cincinnati, the 7th-round rookie had his "breakout" game with 26 carries for 176 yards. Sandwiched between it, however, were seven-carry games while a healthy Swift got the bulk of the carries. In the win over the New York Giants, Swift got 13 carries and caught five passes as he clearly resumed his role as RB1.
The Bears have scored 21+ points in eight their nine games, and head coach Ben Johnson owned the Vikings with his Lions' offenses producing four consecutive games over 30 points. To beat Minnesota on Sunday, they might need to rely on the ground game more than quarterback Caleb Williams.
The Vikings' defense ranks No. 8 against the pass, but only 22nd against the run.
NBC suggests Fantasy owner sit Monangai and make way for a big game from Swift. Writes NBC:
"The Bears saw Monangai’s breakout with D’Andre Swift sidelined and decided they will be having no more of that. Monangai plummeted to a 39 percent snap share and saw just a third of the team’s carries. Swift also got the team’s only goal line look and ran more routes. Now the Bears are road underdogs to the Vikings. If they do end up losing, that will mean less work to trickle down to Chicago’s RB2. Monangai could wind up unseating Swift in the long run, but it hasn’t happened yet."