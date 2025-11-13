The No. 1 reason Chicago Bears will upset Minnesota Vikings in Week 11
Since a disastrous Monday night meltdown 11 weeks ago, the Chicago Bears have separated themselves from the Minnesota Vikings.
Back on Sept. 8 the Bears held a 17-6 lead early in the fourth quarter when kicker Cairo Santos missed a 50-yard field goal. Instead of two-touchdown lead, the miss kick-started Minnesota's rally in a dramatic 27-24 loss at stunned Soldier Field.
Since then the Bears have gone 6-2; the Vikings 3-5 with two of those wins over the awful Cincinnati Bengals and Cleveland Browns.
But - despite the Vikings being favored by three points - the real reason the Bears have a realistic chance to pull the upset and stay atop the NFC North is that they will put up points on Minnesota. Why?
The Vikings have lost three of four, and given up an average of 29 points per game. The Bears have scored 21+ in eight of their nine games. But Johnson's mastery of Flores is the real key.
As offensive coordinator for the Detroit Lions, Johnson faced Flores' Vikings four times. The result: 4-0, with point totals of 30, 30, 31 and 31.
Flores loves to blitz. Johnson loves to win. The Vikings enter the game ranked only 22nd against the run. Expect the Bears to move the ball with D'Andre Swift and Kyle Monangai on the ground, put up at least 28 points with Caleb Williams and the passing game, and have a real chance to win on Sunday.