Bear Digest

The No. 1 reason Chicago Bears will upset Minnesota Vikings in Week 11

Bears' head coach Ben Johnson has owned Vikings' defensive coordinator Brian Flores the last three seasons.

Richie Whitt

Ben Johnson
Ben Johnson / David Banks-Imagn Images
In this story:

Since a disastrous Monday night meltdown 11 weeks ago, the Chicago Bears have separated themselves from the Minnesota Vikings.

Back on Sept. 8 the Bears held a 17-6 lead early in the fourth quarter when kicker Cairo Santos missed a 50-yard field goal. Instead of two-touchdown lead, the miss kick-started Minnesota's rally in a dramatic 27-24 loss at stunned Soldier Field.

MORE: Darnell Wright going viral for 1-arm block on Bears' most important play of season

Since then the Bears have gone 6-2; the Vikings 3-5 with two of those wins over the awful Cincinnati Bengals and Cleveland Browns.

But - despite the Vikings being favored by three points - the real reason the Bears have a realistic chance to pull the upset and stay atop the NFC North is that they will put up points on Minnesota. Why?

The Vikings have lost three of four, and given up an average of 29 points per game. The Bears have scored 21+ in eight of their nine games. But Johnson's mastery of Flores is the real key.

MORE: Bears only inch up NFL Power Rankings despite vaulting up standings in NFC North

As offensive coordinator for the Detroit Lions, Johnson faced Flores' Vikings four times. The result: 4-0, with point totals of 30, 30, 31 and 31.

Flores loves to blitz. Johnson loves to win. The Vikings enter the game ranked only 22nd against the run. Expect the Bears to move the ball with D'Andre Swift and Kyle Monangai on the ground, put up at least 28 points with Caleb Williams and the passing game, and have a real chance to win on Sunday.

Caleb Williams
Caleb Williams / Matt Marton-Imagn Images

More Chicago Bears News

Published
Richie Whitt
RICHIE WHITT

Richie Whitt has been a sports media fixture in Dallas-Fort Worth since graduating from UT-Arlington in 1986. His career is highlighted by successful stints in print (Fort Worth Star-Telegram, Dallas Observer), TV (NBC5) and radio (105.3 The Fan). During his almost 40-year tenure, he's blabbed and blogged on events ranging from Super Bowls to NBA Finals to World Series to Stanley Cups to Olympics to Wimbledons to World Cups. Whitt has been covering the NFL since 1989, and in 1993 authored The 'Boys Are Back, a book chronicling the Dallas Cowboys' run to Super Bowl XXVII.

Home/News