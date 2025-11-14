NFL prediction experts split on winner of Bears' Week 11 showdown at Vikings
Do the Chicago Bears have another dramatic rally against a team with a losing record up their sleeves? Or will close games against supposedly inferior opponents finally catch up with them Sunday against the Minnesota Vikings?
It depends, of course, on who you ask. And even then - in the case of the panel of USA Today's experts - you won't get a consensus opinion.
After come-from-behind victories over the Cincinnati Bengals and New York Giants the last two weeks, the 6-3 Bears are 2.5-point underdogs to the Vikings in Week 11 at U.S. Bank Stadium. If they hope to keep pace atop the NFC North they'll need to avenge the three-point loss to Vikings' quarterback J.J. McCarthy in the season opener.
A look at the reasons behind USA Today's split decision:
Jon Hoefling: Minnesota Vikings
Chicago is flying too close to the sun after two straight weeks with massive come-from-behind victories. Minnesota, meanwhile, is kind of desperate for a win at 4-5.
Tyler Dragon: Minnesota Vikings
Are the 6-3 Bears for real? A win over the Vikings will go a long way in answering that question. This is a huge game for the Vikings to get back in the NFC North title race.
Christopher Bumbaca: Minnesota Vikings
When we look back at the 2025 season, we'll see that the Vikings somehow had the Bears' number. Credit? Brian Flores.
Lorenzo Reyes: Chicago Bears
Chicago's problem is defensive consistency, but I like the Bears to win outright in this spot. They have some momentum and have more firepower on offense.
Jordan Mendoza: Chicago Bears
While both teams are going opposite ways, they badly need this one. Something is giving the feeling Minnesota's offense will wake up, but Chicago can match it.
Blake Schuster: Chicago Bears
Caleb Williams gets his revenge for a Week 1 loss that suddenly looms pretty large in the NFC North race.