2 rookies lead Bears' offensive explosion: Studs and Duds from crazy win over Bengals
In the craziest Bears' game since last season's Fail Mary, this time it was the Bears making a remarkable, unfathomable offensive play in the final seconds of an unthinkable win.
After blowing a 14-point lead with 2:46 remaining and facing a 3rd-and-10, Bears' quarterback Caleb Williams pulled off two iconic plays to catapult his team to a pulsating 47-42 victory over the Cincinnati Bengals Sunday afternoon at a stunned Paycor Stadium. After scrambling 14 yards to pick up a key first down and keep hope alive, Williams drilled a bullet pass to tight end Colston Loveland. After making the catch, the rookie withstood half-hearted shoulder tackle attempts by Bengals' safeties Geno Stone and Jordan Battle and sprinted into the end zone for a 58-yard game-winning touchdown pass with :17 remaining.
The wild game - one of the craziest in Bears' franchise history - featured eight lead changes, 31 points in the fourth quarter, four touchdowns in the final 4:53 and a combined 1,071 yards of offense.
It began horribly for the Bears, who surrendered a 98-yard return on the opening kickoff. And it almost ended even worse, before Williams and Loveland saved the day. And perhaps the season.
A look at the Studs 'n Duds from a unforgettable Week 9 rollercoaster ride:
STUD: Colston Loveland
The much-maligned rookie tight end had his long-awaited breakout game, featuring six catches for 118 yards and two touchdowns, including the improbable game-winner that will live forever in Bears' history.
DUD: Dennis Allen
Yes, his defense produced three sacks and two interceptions. But it also allowed aa 40-year-old quarterback (Joe Flacco) who was questionable all week with a sprained shoulder to throw for a career-high 470 yards and four touchdowns. And down the stretch the Bears coughed up 15 points in :49 to almost lose this one.
STUD: Kyle Mongai
Like Loveland excelling in the absence of Cole Kmet, the rookie running back filled in quite nicely for injured D'Andre Swift. Making his first NFL start, he rushed for 176 yards and added three catches for another 22. His punishing running style helped wear down a Bengals' NFL-worst defense that was utterly hapless in the fourth quarter.
DUD: Daniel Hardy
Seldom-used backup defensive lineman almost was the story of the game for all the wrong reasons. After the Bengals scored to pull within 41-35 with 1:43 remaining, Hardy lost sight of an onside kick and wound up letting the ball graze his heel only eight yards downfield for an inexplicable fumble. He needs to personally thank Caleb and Colston for taking his name out of the headlines.