Bears' Rookie Receives Much Love On SI's Top 100 Player Projection

Colston Loveland was one of the league's best tight ends over the second half of the season. He led the team in both catches (58) and yards (713) and established himself as Caleb Williams' top target down the stretch.

He also became the first rookie to lead the team in receiving since Willie Gault did so in 1983. The only TE who was more productive than him over the second half of the season was Trey McBride, who is widely considered one of the league's premier weapons at the tight end position.

Colston Loveland in his last 3 games:



6 REC + 94 Yards + TD

10 REC + 91 Yards + TD

8 REC + 137 Yards



THE BREAKOUT IS HERE 🔥 pic.twitter.com/SQZHBPN6or — SleeperNFL (@SleeperNFL) January 12, 2026

The 21-year-old also set a record for the most receiving yards by a rookie TE in postseason history. Even more impressively, he managed to accomplish that feat despite playing in only two games.

One man believes Loveland will carry his late-season surge into next season and join McBride as one of the league's premier tight ends. SI writer Gilberto Manzano gave Loveland high praise in his article projecting the top 100 players for the 2026 NFL season.

Loveland was ranked 56th on the list.

He specifically compared Loveland to two greats at the position, Jimmy Graham and Travis Kelce. The rookie obviously has a long way to go before he reaches their career accolades, but he has similar athleticism to the unicorns who played before him.

Notably, he was also ranked 18 spots higher than Colts rookie Tyler Warren. I'd say that effectively puts that debate to rest.

He was also the top-ranked rookie to be revealed thus far. That seems fitting considering how dominant he was down the stretch.

While Caleb Williams' place on the top 100 projection has yet to be revealed (it feels safe to say he will be a lot higher), Loveland will play a key role in his ascension.

Bears fans have a lot to be excited about for the 2026 NFL season and beyond. Nothing is more significant than the rapport that Williams and Loveland showed this season, though.

They look destined to take the torch from Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce.