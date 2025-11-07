Bears send perfect 'selfless' clapback to Rome Odunze's selfish father
It's yet to reach the level of Richard Williams or LaVar Ball, but Rome Odunze's father caused quite the self-aggrandizing stir this week. James, Dad of the Chicago Bears' receiver, picked a curious - i.e. horrible - time to take to social media to demand his son have more passes thrown his way.
In the wake of the Bears scoring 47 points in a thrilling comeback win over the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 9 and gaining 576 yards - their most in 45 years - James complained that Rome should get more targets and even suggested the Bears should trade him to a team that would "actually throw to him."
Not only are the Bears 5-3 and coming off a record-setting victory, Rome leads them in targets, catches, yards and touchdowns.
Similar to when Williams - father of Serena and Venus - paraded through tennis stadiums with a white board that proclaimed "I told you!" and when Ball - father of NBA sons LaMelo and Lonzo - claimed they were the "best basketball players on the planet" while in college and high school, James is merely a doting Dad on tilt. He saw the Bears' offense lighting up the scoreboard and leading ESPN's highlights and was mad Rome didn't get his share of the pie.
Rome caught none of Caleb Williams' 22 completions against the Bengals, with three targets including a dropped touchdown.
Father of Bears' WR Rome Odunze Offers Tone-Deaf Reaction
So instead of congratulating rookie tight end Colston Loveland for his breakout performance, James yanked the spotlight onto himself and his whine time.
Rome has since explained his father's actions. But the Bears' social media team produced the perfect response in the form of a video.
The video - titled “Selfless” - features Rome mic’d up during the win over the Bengals. The entire clip showcased the second-year receiver throwing blocks downfield throughout the game.
Throughout the years, there have been receivers who would rather play well in a loss than play poorly in a win. The Bears are apparently saddled with a vocal father who cherishes the same, selfish belief.