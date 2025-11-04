Bears shockingly drop in power rankings after miracle Week 9 victory over Bengals
Sometimes in sports you can't win for losing. And sometimes, in the NFL, you "lose" despite winning?
The Chicago Bears almost endured a catastrophic collapse last weekend in Cincinnati. Up 14 points with 2:46 remaining, they suddenly trailed and needed a miracle from Caleb Williams and Colston Loveland to pull up a crazy, dramatic 47-42 win. The Bears' offense should have lit up the NFL's worst defense, and they indeed did. The Bears should have beaten the lowly Bengals to improve to 5-3, and they indeed did.
For a winning a road game in the NFL, the Bears should have climbed in the new power rankings, but they ... didn't.
MORE: 7 trade targets who would upgrade Bears' woeful pass defense ahead of deadline
Despite the victory - sloppy and ugly notwithstanding - the Bears fell a spot to No. 17 in this week's new power rankings by The Athletic. The NFL is all about substance, but this drop smacks of style points.
"There are plenty of reasons for concern with the defense (40-year-old Joe Flacco just threw for 470 yards and four touchdowns against the unit)," The Athletic writes of the Bears. "But Ben Johnson has the running game working, and Caleb Williams is coming off a good performance of 20-for-34 passing for 280 yards and three touchdowns (admittedly against a terrible defense)."
In the NFL you don't apologize for wins. Just ask the Green Bay Packers, Detroit Lions and Dallas Cowboys, who all lost last week as home favorites playing against opponents with losing records. We're not saying the Bears should have vaulted into the Top 10 after outlasted the bad Bengals ... but dropping?!
Should Bears Apologize For Sloppy Win Over Bengals?
The Athletic's Top 5 through Week 9 are the Philadelphia Eagles, Los Angeles Rams, Buffalo Bills, Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Indianapolis Colts. The Lions (7) are the highest-ranked team in the NFC North, followed by the Packers (11), Bears and Minnesota Vikings (18)
MORE: 2 rookies lead Bears' offensive explosion: Studs and Duds from crazy win over Bengals
Sunday at Soldier Field the Bears seemingly have another layup against a reeling team when the 2-7 New York Giants come to town. Here's hoping another win - and loss - isn't coming in next week's power rankings.