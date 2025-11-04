Bear Digest

Bears shockingly drop in power rankings after miracle Week 9 victory over Bengals

The Chicago Bears miraculously won a game, but then surprisingly lost a spot in the NFL's latest power rankings.

Richie Whitt

Colston Loveland
Colston Loveland / Albert Cesare/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
Sometimes in sports you can't win for losing. And sometimes, in the NFL, you "lose" despite winning?

The Chicago Bears almost endured a catastrophic collapse last weekend in Cincinnati. Up 14 points with 2:46 remaining, they suddenly trailed and needed a miracle from Caleb Williams and Colston Loveland to pull up a crazy, dramatic 47-42 win. The Bears' offense should have lit up the NFL's worst defense, and they indeed did. The Bears should have beaten the lowly Bengals to improve to 5-3, and they indeed did.

For a winning a road game in the NFL, the Bears should have climbed in the new power rankings, but they ... didn't.

Despite the victory - sloppy and ugly notwithstanding - the Bears fell a spot to No. 17 in this week's new power rankings by The Athletic. The NFL is all about substance, but this drop smacks of style points.

"There are plenty of reasons for concern with the defense (40-year-old Joe Flacco just threw for 470 yards and four touchdowns against the unit)," The Athletic writes of the Bears. "But Ben Johnson has the running game working, and Caleb Williams is coming off a good performance of 20-for-34 passing for 280 yards and three touchdowns (admittedly against a terrible defense)."

In the NFL you don't apologize for wins. Just ask the Green Bay Packers, Detroit Lions and Dallas Cowboys, who all lost last week as home favorites playing against opponents with losing records. We're not saying the Bears should have vaulted into the Top 10 after outlasted the bad Bengals ... but dropping?!

Should Bears Apologize For Sloppy Win Over Bengals?

The Athletic's Top 5 through Week 9 are the Philadelphia Eagles, Los Angeles Rams, Buffalo Bills, Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Indianapolis Colts. The Lions (7) are the highest-ranked team in the NFC North, followed by the Packers (11), Bears and Minnesota Vikings (18)

Sunday at Soldier Field the Bears seemingly have another layup against a reeling team when the 2-7 New York Giants come to town. Here's hoping another win - and loss - isn't coming in next week's power rankings.

Caleb Williams
Caleb Williams / Joseph Maiorana-Imagn Images

Richie Whitt
RICHIE WHITT

Richie Whitt has been a sports media fixture in Dallas-Fort Worth since graduating from UT-Arlington in 1986. His career is highlighted by successful stints in print (Fort Worth Star-Telegram, Dallas Observer), TV (NBC5) and radio (105.3 The Fan). During his almost 40-year tenure, he's blabbed and blogged on events ranging from Super Bowls to NBA Finals to World Series to Stanley Cups to Olympics to Wimbledons to World Cups. Whitt has been covering the NFL since 1989, and in 1993 authored The 'Boys Are Back, a book chronicling the Dallas Cowboys' run to Super Bowl XXVII.

