The Bears just did something they haven’t done since 1985 in win over Eagles

Did Chicago Bears fans just see a good omen for the future during Friday’s game against the Philadelphia Eagles?

It was a throwback performance by the Bears on a blustery November day in Philly. Though the passing offense didn’t do much because of the wind and some issues from Caleb Williams, it didn’t need to. Chicago’s running game did the heavy lifting and dominated a very good Philadelphia front in the process.

In fact, they did something we haven’t seen since the Bears won the Super Bowl in 1985, if you can believe it.

During the third quarter of Friday’s game against the the Eagles, both D’Andre Swift and Kyle Monangai topped 100 yards on the ground. The last time two Chicago Bears running backs did that in the same game was November 10, 1985, just over 40 years ago, when Walter Payton and Matt Suhey did it in a 24-3 win over the Detroit Lions.

On that day, Payton put up 107 yards on 26 carries, while Suhey rushed for 102 yards on 16 carries. Though neither scored a touchdown, they more than did their job stepping up to help backup quarterback Steve Fuller get out of that game with a win.

This time, even though the Bears had their starting quarterback, windy conditions and some lack of precision in the passing game necessitated some more reliance on the run game. Of course, the way they were running the ball againt Philly, it didn’t matter how well they threw it. They were going to chew up the yards anyway.

Swift, in particular, had a strong bounceback after a rough first possession where his lack of vision cost them a first down, getting downhill and blasting through his old team for 125 yards and a touchdown on the ground. Monangai (130 yards, TD), on the other hand, continues to ascend into a major role, even getting the closing carries to help put the Eagles to bed.

If the Bears are going to be this tough on the ground going forward, they’re not going to be a team people want to see in January. At this point, I think we can say they’re probably headed there at this point.

More Chicago Bears News: