Bears stock market: DJ Moore down after win against Vikings
On one hand, let's just be glad the Chicago Bears pulled that one out against the Vikings thanks to yet another fourth-quarter comeback.
Then again, not everyone on the Bears roster had a winning day, as one might expect from an ugly game that came down to the wire. What's more: some of the performances are concerning going forward.
We've already done "Stock Up": now, it's time for "Stock Down."
Olamide Zaccheaus
Bears fans got what they asked for: markedly less Zaccheaus, who played only 10 snaps against Minnesota and logged no stats. Not even a target. And the Bears didn't miss him. Luther Burden III has clearly stolen Zaccheaus's job. Though the rookie's stats weren't spectacular in this one (three catches, 27 yards), his presence on the field felt undeniable. Honestly, though, this isn't all that surprising. Zaccheaus has been a decently productive third/fourth receiver in the league, but his upside is pretty limited. The veteran slot guy was little more than a stopgap until the dynamic rookie was ready, and he now is. It’s not personal; it’s just time to relegate him.
DJ Moore
Who knows what the problem is or whose fault—maybe it’s both?—but Caleb Williams and Moore just couldn't get it going. First, Williams missed Moore badly early in the game, though Moore’s route effort drew criticism again. Then, there was another egregious drop from Moore on the Bears’ penultimate drive, though Chicago played over it. The final statline: one catch for 18 yards (which he also didn't catch cleanly) and one carry for three yards. Moore is too talented a player to be struggling this much, and the Bears simply need him to be better, especially with Rome Odunze (two catches for 41 yards) still searching for consistency. Burden and Colston Loveland are coming along nicely, but they shouldn't have to rely on their rookies when they're paying Moore more than $20 million this year.
Special teams (sort of)
The Vikings were largely dead in the water until Myles Price’s monster 43-yard punt return in the fourth quarter to set Minnesota up with prime real estate. Jordan Mason punched a touchdown run in shortly after to make the score 16-10. Then, in a deja vu moment from Week 1, the usually reliable Cairo Santos missed a kick to give Minnesota a chance to take the lead, which they later went on to do. Now, to be fair, the same units that let the Bears down picked them back up to win the game. But it's also fair to say they wouldn't have been in that position if the special teams had done their jobs in the first place.