Bears “Stock Up”: DJ Moore reintroduces himself against the Browns

The Chicago Bears showed they know how to take care of business against a team they should beat, comfortably beating the Cleveland Browns 31-3 to regain momentum after last week’s loss to the Packers.

Even better: a few of the team's most important players had bounce-back performances after some recent struggles.

Here’s who’s looking especially good coming out of Sunday’s game.

DJ Moore

It’s been a tough go of it these last few weeks for Moore. But he made himself known in a big way with 69 yards and two touchdowns on four catches against Cleveland. The highlight was obviously making Williams look good on that 22-yard heave into the end zone that he stole between two defenders. But simply seeing him look dangerous and engaged is a huge step for a Bears offense likely missing Rome Odunze for the foreseeable future.

Caleb Williams

No hiccups this week for Williams, who sliced and diced the Browns’ defense to the tune of 242 yards and two touchdowns. Both those touchdowns were incredible throws to Moore, including this one that will be on the highlight reels all week. But the most important thing was how he operated efficiently against Myles Garrett and that aggressive pass rush, which did sack him three times, and consistently put the ball on target after a few weeks of shaky accuracy. Have to love it if you’re a Bears fan.

D’Andre Swift

On any given week, Swift can go from looking like an every-down star to a guy we don’t want to see carry the football for the Bears again. This was one of the good weeks, as Swift led the backfield with 98 yards and two touchdowns on 18 carries. He consistently ran hard whether he was getting upfield or bouncing it outside against the Browns defense that consistently gave up the edge.

D’Marco Jackson

What an interception for Jackson, who tipped a Shedeur Sanders touchdown up to himself for the pick to set up Williams’ second touchdown throw of the game. Jackson has been among a rugged group of backup linebackers filling in admirably for the defense’s most beat-up position group, and he gets rewarded for his efforts with a splash play.

