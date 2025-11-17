Bears troll Vikings with Prince-themed social media post after dramatic win

Bear Digest

How much of a difference has Ben Johnson made? It's almost Thanksgiving and not only are the Chicago Bears in first place in the NFC North, but their fans are actually turning the tables for the first time in a decade and poking fun at their division rivals.

Courtesy, that is, of a hilarious internet trolling by the Bears' social media team.

Thanks to the last-minute heroics by Devin Duvernay and Cairo Santos, the Bears beat the Vikings Sunday at U.S. Bank Stadium to improve to 7-3. In Johnson's first year they have five wins after trailing in the final two minutes, tied for the most by a team since 1970.

An exhilarating comeback against a hated foe deserved a punctuation mark, and the Bears' social media team delivered with a touchdown of a troll.

In a post on Twitter/X, the Bears' official account reference "Chappelle's Show," a sketch comedy show hosted by comedian Dave Chappelle. In one memorable skit, Charlie Murphy recalled a story about playing a basketball game against Minneapolis music icon, Prince. The game - apropos of Prince's extravagant wardrobe - featured shirts vs. blouses.

In celebration of Duvernay's 56-yard kickoff return that set up Santos' 48-yard field goal, the Bears posted: "Game blouses."

The Bears next host Aaron Rodgers and the Pittsburgh Steelers next Sunday at Noon at Soldier Stadium.

