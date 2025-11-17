NFC North standings see massive shakeup after Bears’ heart-stopping win over Vikings
The Chicago Bears are testing every Bears fan's heart health this season.
Ben Johnson's squad was at it again in Week 11, taking the game to the final seconds before Cairo Santos smashed the game-winning 56-yard field goal as time expired.
Sure, Bears fans would love for these wins to be more decisive. A blowout here and there would be awesome. But that hasn't been in the cards this year for Chicago.
What has been in the cards, however, is a new culture led by Johnson. And that new culture has turned into a belief that the Bears are never out of a game, regardless of what the scoreboard says or how much time remains on the clock.
And now, armed with a 7-3 record and a game against the Aaron Rodgers-less Pittsburgh Steelers on deck, it's the Chicago Bears who control their own destiny in the NFC North.
Yes, these Chicago Bears are in first place after 10 games.
Here are the current NFC North standings entering Week 12:
1. Chicago Bears (7-3)
2. Green Bay Packers (6-3-1)
3. Detroit Lions (6-4)
4. Minnesota Vikings (4-6)
it felt really good to write that.
It's been a long time since the Bears were this relevant in the NFC North this late in the season. Now, with
The Bears play the Steelers in Week 12, the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 13, and then a potentially division-defining series against the Green Bay Packers in Weeks 13 and 16, with the Cleveland Browns sandwiched in between.
Chicago's 2025 season wraps up in Week 18 against the Detroit Lions. There's a lot of football left to be played before then, but whoa baby. Buckle up, Bears Nation.