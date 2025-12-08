Bears' Week 15 opponent names their starting quarterback

Another heartbreaking loss to the Packers has thrown the brakes on the Chicago Bears' hype train just before it went completely off the rails, but the sky isn't falling at Halas Hall. The last few weeks have shown us that the Bears are for real, even if they're not quite a finished product. Now, following a contest that had the same vibes and atmosphere as a playoff game, the Bears get to return to Soldier Field to take on the 3-10 Cleveland Browns.

This is the perfect 'get right' game for a Bears team that has gone through a gauntlet these last three games, facing the Pittsburgh Steelers, Philadelphia Eagles, and Green Bay Packers in successive weeks. This goes double for the defense, who will get to welcome polarizing rookie quarterback Shedeur Sanders to Soldier Field next week; the Browns confirmed on Monday that he will be their QB1 for the rest of the season.

Shedeur Sanders: Browns QB1 rest of season.



Cleveland had already decided this as of last week, before the Titans game, per source. Just hadn't announced it yet. https://t.co/Yo06IPKrJ9 — Jeremy Fowler (@JFowlerESPN) December 8, 2025

Sanders had a big day on Sunday, throwing for nearly 400 yards and three touchdowns. He deserves credit for an impressive stat line, but we can't ignore the important context of his opponent: the previously one-win Tennessee Titans. The Titans have given up the fourth-most points in the league this year, and they have just 12 takeaways all year, good for a spot in the Bottom 10 in the NFL.

Contrast that with the Bears. Their overall numbers don't look great, but that's due in large part to multiple injuries to defensive starters. They appear to be getting healthy now, and this is still a team that's taking the ball away at a rate that should terrify offensive coordinators everywhere. Facing a rookie quarterback making just his second NFL road start should have this ball-hawking secondary licking their chops.

Bears will be the heavy favorites in Week 15, and for good reason

Kevin Fishbain, a senior writer for The Athletic covering the Bears, posted on X (formerly Twitter) that the Bears open as 7.5-point favorites against the Browns, the most lopsided odds in their favor since 2020. In that Week 16 contest, the Bears dominated the lowly Jaguars 41-17. I wouldn't be surprised if we see a similar score on Sunday. Myles Garrett may be having a historic season, but a defense is more than just one player, and Cleveland's defense is giving up over 26 points per game since their Week 9 bye.

As for their offense, Sanders' career has been off to a brutal start. His NFL debut earned him a QBR of 2.1. Yes, you read that right. Even a decent QBR of 56.1 on Sunday has only brought his season average up to 20. He may yet become a good NFL starter, but it won't likely start next week against a Bears team looking to avenge a crushing Week 14 loss.

The Bears are currently 7.5-point favorites against the Browns. They haven't been favored by more than a touchdown since 2020 (at Jax). The last time they were a 7.5+ point favorite at home was Nov. 2018 vs. Detroit.



Since 2005, they're 18-3 as 7.5+ favorites. (h/t @Stathead) — Kevin Fishbain (@kfishbain) December 8, 2025

That said, the Bears can't afford to look past Cleveland. They may have a critical rematch against the Packers coming up in two weeks, but if they want that game to determine the NFC North leader, they need to first win in Week 15. The Bears may be good now, but they're not good enough to start looking past opponents in December.

