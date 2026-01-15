Bears will be facing both Rams and Packers in Sunday's Divisional Round showdown
Though they eliminated their arch rivals in a dramatic fashion last weekend, the Chicago Bears' flaming feud with the Green Bay Packers might just live on in Sunday's Divisional Round.
How so?
Remember Matt LaFleur, the Packers' head coach whom Bears' leader Ben Johnson clearly despises? (Hey, dismissive handshakes don't lie.) Turns out he may be an unofficial consultant for the Los Angeles Rams when they visit frigid Soldier Field this weekend.
LaFleur, remember, was the offensive coordinator on Rams' head coach Sean McVay's staff in 2017. He then joined the Tennessee Titans for one season before becoming head coach of the Packers in 2019. Throughout his journey, he's remained close friends with McVay.
And you just know McVay has called up his old friend this week for some tips on playing against Chicago. And, who knows, maybe for some insight in playing in cold weather.
When asked about the relationship leading to some insight and even an advantage, McVay fessed up.
“What would you guess?," McVay joked. "No, you know what ... we watch the tape, we do our work, and Matt is a very close friend of mine.”
Now Johnson has LaFleur and McVay scheming against the Bears. The Packers had no problem building big leads on the Bears in their three meetings. It's up to McVay and the Rams to find a way to close the door on one of the most resilient teams in the history of the NFL.
But, then again, no coach can prepare for some of Caleb Williams' off-script throws. So good luck to the Rams and Packers trying to beat Chicago Sunday night.
