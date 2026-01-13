Bears WR Rome Odunze perfectly sums up Caleb Williams’ miracle throw vs. Packers

Chicago Bears quarterback Caleb Williams delivered the throw of the year in the team’s Wild Card win over the Green Bay Packers. With Chicago’s 2025 season hanging in the balance on fourth down, Williams uncorked his signature Jumpman-style pass that dropped perfectly into the hands of wide receiver Rome Odunze for the conversion.

First down. Comeback continues.

And what a comeback it was. The Bears toppled the Packers despite trailing 21-3 at halftime. That throw was critical to the 31-27 end result.

Check it out:

What a play on 4th down! Caleb Williams with a strike to Rome Odunze pic.twitter.com/3Io1ilGWV8 — Depressed Bears Fan (@DepBearsFan) January 11, 2026

Naturally, you'd expect Rome Odunze to be in awe at the end of that play. Let's face it, few quarterbacks on Earth could make the play Williams did. In fact, he might be the only one who could complete that pass.

Yet, Odunze knows it's just a matter of time before Caleb Williams does something like that, or even better, again.

Rome Odunze knows how special of a talent Caleb Williams is

"I mean, the best throw until he makes the next best throw," Odunze said. "You can say that every week with this dude, he's a spectacular talent, super happy to be his teammate, and watch him thrive out there.

"Like he said, we're not finished, we have more to accomplish, and I'm excited to keep going with No. 18."

Prior to missing five games with a stress fracture in his foot, Rome Odunze was Caleb Williams' clear go-to guy. He's been surpassed by rookie tight end Colston Loveland in recent weeks, and it's hard to envision a scenario where Loveland doesn't remain atop the pass-catching pecking order.

Odunze finished the Bears' Wild Card win with two catches for 44 yards. He was third on the team with six targets. Loveland, meanwhile, had 15.

As Odunze works his way back to full health, clutch plays like that will be a common occurrence between the 2024 first-round duo.

