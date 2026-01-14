Ben Johnson implemented an interesting tactic to prepare for the cold

Outside of crowd noise, a home-field advantage is only an advantage if you make a concerted effort to lean into it. Ben Johnson appears to have a firm understanding of that fact.

The Bears' head coach apparently removed the heaters from the practice field to get them acclimated to the "Bear weather" coming off Lake Michigan.

“With no heat. No heaters on the (practice) field.” Kevin Byard



Hard to not think the Bears have a big advantage on Sunday vs. the Rams in the cold weather. They’re familiar with these elements and continue to practice in the elements. With no heaters.



Shockingly, safety Kevin Byard III, who broke the news regarding the unique preparation tactic, said the players initially weren't a big fan of the decision. However, they've since embraced the cold, as it clearly helped them prepare for a few games this season.

"I think in these scenarios at this time of the year, you're kind of looking back on it like, 'Hey, it actually might be good we didn't have any heaters,' because our bodies are going to be fully acclimated to this weather," Byard said. "It's going to be nothing for us to go out there and operate in the cold weather."

The lake-effect wind chill is a real factor. They played the Browns under near-record-low temperatures in Week 15, fought through a snowstorm to beat the Giants in Week 10, and dealt with flurries in last week's miraculous win over Green Bay. There were also brief blizzard-like conditions an hour before gametime on the most recent occasion.

While each of the teams mentioned above is also well accustomed to playing in wintry conditions, the same cannot be said for the Rams, whom the Bears will be hosting in the Divisional Round. They play under strictly comfortable conditions in the heart of Los Angeles.

At the time of writing this, the temperature is expected to be in the mid-to-low teens on Sunday night. Some models even predict the wind chill could dip into the negatives. Meanwhile, the Rams' coldest game this season was their Week 13 matchup against Carolina. That game was 45 degrees.

The Bears have not only played under brisk conditions over the past two months, but they've also practiced in it. I think weather games can get overhyped, but this is one situation where they should have a massive advantage over LA.