Brian Urlacher’s Take on Caleb Williams Says Everything About the Bears’ Future

When Brian Urlacher talks about a Chicago Bears quarterback with awe, Bears fans should listen closely. And after watching Caleb Williams develop during the 2025 season, Urlacher didn't hesitate to gush over the 2024 first overall pick.

In an interview during Super Bowl media week, Urlacher summed up what Bears fans felt all season.

“He’s a badass,” Urlacher said. “When things go bad, he’s at his best. When [stuff] breaks down, that dude shows up. He can make every throw, just like he said. “I was just so impressed. Unbelievable, and I’m so excited for the future. He could be there the next 20 years. He should be.”

Urlacher's comments hit the nail on the head. Williams' second season in the NFL was so much different than any season any Bears fan has experienced with the team's starting QB. The Bears thrived in chaos because of Williams and his ability to turn broken plays into game-changing moments. It's what turned Chicago from the worst team in the NFC North in 2024 into division champions in 2025.

“The amazing thing is they never thought they were out of any game,” Urlacher said. “They always found a way to win. Even that playoff game against the Rams, I never thought they were going to lose.”

Williams set a record in 2025 with the most fourth-quarter comeback wins for a QB under 25. As a result, his teammates never viewed a deficit as insurmountable. And it's that kind of trust and belief in a starting quarterback that can flip the trajectory of a franchise.

It's true; Chicago has cycled through hope at quarterback before. Whether it was Jay Cutler, Mitch Trubisky, or Justin Fields, Bears fans have hitched their wagons to QBs who were supposed to break the franchise's curse at the position. But Caleb Williams is different. He's transitioned those feelings from hope to belief.

Chicago Bears fans have waited decades (and decades) for stability at quarterback. As Urlacher noted, it's finally here.