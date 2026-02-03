Caleb Williams Gets Disrespected Again in Latest NFL Quarterback Rankings

Chicago Bears quarterback Caleb Williams continues to be victimized by recency bias.

In 2024, it was Jayden Daniels who should've been the first overall pick. Pundits suggested the Bears got it wrong after Daniels' sensational rookie year.

One season later, we see how that turned out.

Now, in 2025, it's Drake Maye who's the belle of the 2024 NFL draft ball. As for Williams? Sure, his reputation has improved following his breakout year with Ben Johnson, but he's still chasing the best-in-class ranking.

According to FanDuel, that distinction belongs to Maye.

The future of the NFL is bright 🔥



Who is the best QB from the last 3 drafts?#NFL pic.twitter.com/ntrfqIW93l — FanDuel Sportsbook (@FDSportsbook) February 2, 2026

To be fair, this ranking covers the last three NFL drafts. Williams is No. 2, which, normally, would be fantastic.

But there's still that sinking feeling whenever a Bears fan sees another 2024 draft classmate as No. 1.

Maye remains a fascinating long-term talent. But ranking him ahead of Williams feels unfair, especially considering that the Chicago Bears asked Williams to do more, more often, with less margin of error.

MORE: Senior Bowl Standout Linked to Chicago Bears as 2026 NFL Draft Fit

This isn't meant to dismiss Maye. It's about recognizing that quarterback rankings should reflect just how much Williams has impacted the Bears in just two seasons. He became the reason why Chicago was relevant in January, the reason opposing defenses couldn't rest, even with a big fourth-quarter lead, and the reason the Bears are a legitimate 2026 Super Bowl contender.

Williams set the Bears' single-season passing record in 2025 and became the first quarterback under 25 years old to have seven fourth-quarter comeback victories in one year.

That's really impressive.

MORE: ESPN 2-Round 2026 NFL Mock Draft Sends Chicago Bears Defensive Help Early

I get it. The Patriots are in the Super Bowl this year. And Drake Maye is considered an NFL MVP candidate. But their road to this point was wide and freshly paved (check out who they played and get back to me).

Williams, meanwhile, has overcome more obstacles in his first two seasons than most quarterbacks face in a career. And he's only getting better.

Caleb Williams reset expectations for himself and the Chicago Bears in 2025. Any ranking that places him anywhere but No. 1 in the cluster of quarterbacks drafted in the last three years deserves serious scrutiny.