Two More Analysts Snub Caleb Williams In 2024 Re-drafts

It seems that breaking several Bears franchise records and authoring several of the greatest postseason plays ever isn’t enough to make people think Caleb Williams deserved to be the Chicago Bears’ No. 1 overall pick when looking back at the 2024 NFL Draft.

This offseason has seen multiple re-drafts, including one from Bleacher Report, put Drake Maye and Jayden Daniels over Williams in a retrospectic look at this 2024 quarterback crop, which is turning into one of the best we’ve ever seen.

Now, ESPN analysts and former NFL players Dominque Foxworth and Jeff Saturday are joining the mix.

On ESPN’s Get Up on Wednesday, Foxworth chose Maye, who just became the second-youngest starting quarterback in the Super Bowl ever, and Daniels, who led the Commanders to an NFC Championship game as a rookie, over Williams.

“The year removed from what [Daniels] did last year was really impressive,” Foxworth said of Daniels. “The only reason why he wasn’t in MVP conversations as a rookie was because Josh [Allen] and Lamar [Jackson] went completely insane. And Jayden also balled out in the playoffs. So yeah, I give Drake Maye the nod right now because Jayden was unhealthy this season. But I still think when he comes back…what he did last year with the roster that he has is impressive enough to still be up there with Drake Maye.”

Saturday at least put Williams above Daniels, who struggled with a sophomore slump and multiple injuries, but still couldn’t put him above Maye.

Only Clay Harbor, who has been an active Bears supporter in the media, made the argument in a response tweet for the Bears to keep Williams at No. 1 overall despite not having “accomplished” as much: “He has the highest ceiling.”

First of all, as a Boston resident, I have a tremendous respect for everything Maye has done this season—strength of schedule and playoff stats, be damned. Taking a team from 4-13 last year to a Super Bowl is a hell of an accomplishment, period. And I will agree that Maye has, to this point, looked like the better quarterback through two seasons on tape. I’m also completely fine with admitting Daniels’ Rookie of the Year campaign in 2024 was awesome and has earned his spot in the Big 3. (Sorry, Bo.)

But when you look at what Williams did this season, even with his flaws, it’s hard not to believe he could still end up the best of the three quarterbacks in the Big 3. His talent is so incredible that he can simply make plays other guys can’t, and his play elevates when the lights shine the brightest. It’s certainly not crazy to say Williams has been a much better playoff quarterback so far than Maye has, even though his team has gotten further. (Again, this is no hate toward Maye, who has made game-winning plays.)

Call me crazy, but I don’t want any other quarterback but Williams right now, even as much as I like Maye. Williams has found himself as this team’s franchise quarterback, and we’re only the floor of how good he can be.

Check back on this in a few years, and I don’t think we’ll still be asking this question.

