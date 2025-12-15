Caleb Williams might just have had the best game of his career

Second-year Chicago Bears quarterback Caleb Williams didn’t have the biggest statistical game of his career on Sunday against the Cleveland Browns, throwing for 242 yards and two touchdowns.

But when you look at the entirety of his performance, it might well have been the best game he’s played yet in the NFL—yes, even better than that four-touchdown game he had against the Dallas Cowboys in Week 3.

Don’t believe me? Let’s let some numbers do the talking.

According to Pro Football Focus (credit to Daniel Coltun for the tweet), the advanced stats and analysis show Williams had a landmark performance in Week 15’s 31-3 win over the Browns.

For one thing, Williams’ PFF pass grade of 90.2 PFF pass grade was the highest of his career to this point, topping his 85.2 grade against Cincinnati from Week 9 of this year. While other games have been more prolific, this one was the most in control Williams has looked in this offense.

Also, though Williams’ completion percentage of 60.7 percent doesn’t look like much to write home about, his adjusted completion percentage of 80.8 was significantly better, accounting for his receivers’ four drops on the day. (Not that catching the ball in negative wind-chill temperatures is easy, of course.) That adjusted completion rate is his best of the season and fifth best in the pros.

Finally, Williams had three big-time throws, which is the third-best total of his career and best this season, and a big-time throw rate of 10%, which is tied for the highest he’s ever had in the NFL with his first game against the Minnesota Vikings last season

And to think, he did it all in the freezing cold, piecing up one of the NFL’s best defenses (though more injured than usual).

Williams went through a rough stretch on the film since his strong game against the New York Giants, posting four straight games with passer grades under 62.0 and failing to complete better than 55 percent of his throws. But games like Sunday’s show he has more than enough ability to keep improving, and his wow-play potential remains up there with the NFL’s best even so early in his career.

If Williams can repeat this performance on Saturday against a banged-up Green Bay Packers defense that just lost its best player in Micah Parsons, the Chicago Bears might just sew up the NFC North title.

