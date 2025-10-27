Caleb Williams stays ice cold in Bears' Week 8 Pro Football Focus grades
Chicago Bears quarterback Caleb Williams is going to have a really long week.
You know the drill by now: Williams has a sub-par game that the Bears lose and, suddenly, he's one of the biggest busts in recent NFL Draft history.
Ok, so, maybe it won't be that extreme, but talking heads like Colin Cowherd and Stephen A. Smith are undoubtedly going to use Williams' middling performance against the Baltimore Ravens as fuel for their ratings.
Williams finished Week 8 completing 25 of 38 passes for 285 yards and an interception.
It was that interception that will have most of the NFL's content creators foaming at the mouth to attack Williams, and, perhaps, they'll be within their rights to do so.
“I could have led him farther out in front instead of trying to give him a shot right here (in his midsection)," Williams said of the INT. "The DB made a great break on the play. It was just unfortunate with where we were on the field and the situation.”
Ben Johnson wasn't as ready to summarize the play immediately following the game.
“I’ll have to check it out on film one more time," Johnson said. "Just in my mind, there might have been another option we could have gotten to.”
Caleb Williams continues earning low PFF grades
It was plays like that that impacted Caleb Williams' grade from Pro Football Focus. He finished Week 8 with a 60.0, making it four straight weeks with a grade of 62.4 or lower.
Not great.
Compare Williams to Drake Maye, who hasn't scored below a 71.6 in that same span. He has two games of 87.0 or higher, too.
Miscommunication continues to plague Williams, who should have better chemistry with his receivers by now.
His failed fourth-down pass to DJ Moore in the fourth quarter against the Ravens was another example of it.
“That was just me and DJ not being on the same page,” Williams said. “I haven’t gone back and watched it yet. But I think it was (linebacker Roquan Smith) sitting a little bit lower at the front part of the goal line. But I still saw space to the right of him. So I tried to get DJ (over) to try to throw it there. It was just a miscommunication in that situation.”