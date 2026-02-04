Chicago Bears' Biggest Offseason Need Isn't the One Fans Are Expecting

For Chicago Bears fans who are conditioned to think all about the team's pass rush as the top offseason need, The Athletic's Dan Wiederer suggested something much different: left tackle.

It's a jarring reality facing the Bears after rookie Ozzy Trapilo tore his pattelar tendon during Chicago's Wild Card victory over the Green Bay Packers.

"After losing Ozzy Trapilo to a torn patellar tendon during the playoffs, the Bears face big questions at left tackle, a position that required four starters this season," Wiederer wrote. "Trapilo faces a grueling recovery that, per Poles, will keep him out “deep into next year.”"

That framing matters. The Bears didn't stumble into this problem only because of Trapilo's injury. Chicago was already juggling starters at left tackle throughout the year. It was the only position along the revamped offensive line that felt unsettled until Trapilo's emergence.

Trapilo's injury transformed what appeared to be a manageable situation into a pressing one, particularly given the severity of the torn Patellar tendon and the uncertainty surrounding his recovery timeline.

Theo Benedet and Braxton Jones don't feel like adequate replacements should one be needed for Trapilo. Neither was able to unseat him at the end of the 2025 season. Jones and Benedet have settled in as quality backups at this point.

So, where does Chicago turn from here?

According to Wiederer, the Bears "figure to target free agency or the draft for a potential starting left tackle."

So, yeah, it's a massive need.

This isn't meant to dismiss the Chicago Bears' need at pass rush or along the interior of the defensive line. Both remain areas that require GM Ryan Poles' attention. But it's time for Bears fans to recalibrate their view of the 2026 offseason. The work on offense may not be done after all.