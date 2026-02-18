Chicago Bears Could Explore These DJ Moore Trade Scenarios in 2026 NFL Offseason

If the Chicago Bears decide to trade wide receiver DJ Moore during the 2026 offseason, the effect around the NFL will be seismic.

Moore has been the Bears' most reliable offensive weapon since arriving in Chicago following the blockbuster trade with the Carolina Panthers in 2023. He delivered a 1,300-yard season in his first year with the Bears and has remained a central figure in the offense through 2025. He was often on the other end of Caleb Williams' game-defining throws.

Moore signed a four-year, $110 million contract in 2024, and he's still in his prime. In theory, he should be around for a while.

But if GM Ryan Poles believes the wide receiver room is strong enough without him, no trade should be considered off the table.

Here are three realistic trade concepts that could lead to Moore being shipped out of town.

Bears trade DJ Moore to Patriots for 2026 first-round pick

Stefon Diggs is currently New England's WR1, but he'll be 33 next season, and his best days appear behind him. The Patriots must continue building around Drake Maye, and adding Moore would give them a legitimate go-to guy with several years of good football left.

For Chicago, this deal would only make sense if the Patriots are willing to part with the No. 31 overall. It would allow the Bears to double up on defense in Round 1, perhaps landing an edge rusher at No. 25 and an interior defender at No. 31.

Bears trade DJ Moore to Las Vegas Raiders in Maxx Crosby deal

If the Bears ever actually enter Maxx Crosby trade talks, Moore would be part of a larger package. The Raiders would get an established No. 1 receiver for Fernando Mendoza, while Chicago secures a dominant edge rusher to pair with Montez Sweat.

This would likely require additional draft capital from Chicago, but it balances money and talent on both sides. It would be a bold and risky deal, but it would represent an all-in approach by Poles.

Bears trade DJ Moore to Buffalo Bills for second-round pick

The Bills hold the No. 60 pick in the second round. It would be the least-enticing deal, but if Chicago wants Day 2 draft capital, this could be a good match. Moore would thrive with Josh Allen and push the Bills' offense into a higher tier.

For Chicago, another second-round pick would give Poles the No. 57 and No. 60. He could package those selections to move up the board if a player he has his heart set on begins to slide.

Bottom Line

Would I trade DJ Moore? No. At least, not unless the return is overwhelming.

He's proven to be a team-first weapon that Williams has a connection with. Moving him woud gamble on projection over production. And if the Bears are serious about contending in 2026, subtracting one of their most dependable players might send the wrong message.

Buf if the right offer comes across Poles' desk, it will at least spark conversation.

