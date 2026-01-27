Chicago Bears Could Still Lose OC Declan Doyle in 2026 Offseason

Just when Chicago Bears fans thought Declan Doyle would 100% be back because of his decision to withdraw his name from a handful of open offensive coordinator jobs around the league, another candidate is lurking for his services.

According to the Chicago Tribune's Brad Biggs, the Baltimore Ravens have submitted a request to interview Doyle for their OC gig.

The #Ravens have put in a slip to talk to #Bears offensive coordinator Declan Doyle. — Brad Biggs (@BradBiggs) January 26, 2026

The Ravens hired Jesse Minter to replace John Harbaugh as head coach. Minter's first order of business is to assemble his coaching staff, and Doyle ranks high on the list of teams that are searching for a young, innovative offensive mind.

Indeed, Doyle doesn't call plays for the Chicago Bears. That duty belongs to Ben Johnson. But Doyle's role in game preparation has been critical to the Bears' success. He served as an understudy to Sean Payton with the Denver Broncos, and after a season with Johnson, it's easy to understand why he's considered a head-coach-in-waiting.

Chicago Bears offensive coordinator Declan Doyle answers questions.David Banks-Imagn Images. | David Banks-Imagn Images

Doyle was the youngest offensive coordinator in the NFL last season and is on track to become a head coach by the time he's in his early-30s.

While the Eagles and their bizarre organizational structure may not have appealed to him, the opportunity to coach an offense led by Lamar Jackson might be too tempting to pass up.

The Chicago Bears finished the 2025 regular season ranked sixth in total offense, third in rushing offense, 10th in passing offense, and ninth in scoring. Notably, the Bears were fifth in third-down conversions.

It was an incredible turnaround for a unit that's historically stuck in the past. Declan Doyle was an integral part of the Bears' modernization.