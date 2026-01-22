Chicago Bears Divisional Round Thriller Sets an Impressive Record in Defeat

Many said the magic left the playoffs when the Chicago Bears were eliminated from contention following their heartbreaking 20-17 loss to the Rams on Sunday night. It'll be interesting to see if that notion is reflected in the ratings going forward.

After all, it certainly would be difficult to top a record for viewership in a Divisional Round playoff game.

Blockbuster Audience for Rams-Bears NFL Divisional Playoff Sets NBC Sports Recordhttps://t.co/I93QvxLE53 pic.twitter.com/cNxY1wIMeP — NBC Sports PR (@NBCSportsPR) January 22, 2026

The game putting up incredible numbers isn't exactly surprising, as the Bears and Rams do play in two of the biggest markets in the country. Still, an NFL record?? I refuse to believe that Chicago's knack for pulling off the near-impossible didn't play a role there.

Unsurprisingly, viewership increased every 15 minutes from 7:15 central time until the end of the game. It seems like people got the memo that the Bears don't show up until late (and I'm sure many were shocked that they actually were leading at halftime).

The record for the most-watched NBC Divisional Round game was the 1994 matchup between the Oilers and 49ers. That game had (a lowly) 41.1 million viewers. Sunday night's clash shattered the 31-year record by over four million viewers.

Bears quarterback Caleb Williams must've had some sort of intuition that the game set a record. That could be why he kept the game alive beyond regulation with a throw that many have hailed as the most miraculous in NFL history.

This is the best throw I’ve ever seen. Caleb Freaking Williams pic.twitter.com/rzmOxd1bqt — Chase Daniel (@ChaseDaniel) January 19, 2026

Can you imagine the numbers a Super Bowl featuring the Bears would put up? It seems like the NFL sets a new record with each passing year, but Chicago could potentially take those numbers to the stratosphere.

If Ben Johnson and Caleb Williams can build upon their performance this season, we might not have to 'imagine' such a thing for very much longer. Chicago may have been a year early to the dance this season (they went 5-12 last year, after all), but that pairing seems dead set on making it a reality.