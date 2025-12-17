Chicago Bears' dream scenario to end the 2025 NFL season revealed

In many ways, the Chicago Bears have already had a dream first season under coach Ben Johnson in 2025.

They've won 10 games for the first time since 2018, and are really close to clinching their first playoff berth since 2020. They could end the 2025 season as NFC North champions, too.

So, yeah, Bears Nation is satisfied, to say the least.

But that doesn't mean the Bears' 2025 season could get even better.

In a recent breakdown of every NFL team's dream scenario in the final weeks of the 2025 season, a few NFC North wins would be the sugar on top for Chicago.

"Wins over both the Packers and Lions at home to clinch the team's first NFC North title since 2018 would make this a dream maiden season for Ben Johnson in Chicago," Bleacher Report's Brad Gagnon wrote.

The Bears' rematch against the Packers is on deck in Week 16. It's a Saturday night primetime affair that could bolster Chicago's standing in the NFL if the Bears earn a decisive win.

It would also all but eliminate the Packers as a real threat in the NFC North.

The Bears end their 2025 season in Week 18 against the Lions, and, yeah, sweeping Green Bay and Detroit in two of the last three games is the kind of momentum that could throttle this team through the playoffs.

Here's how the Chicago Bears can officially clinch a playoff berth if they defeat the Packers in Week 16, according to ChicagoBears.com:

They win one of their final two games at San Francisco (10-4) or at home against Detroit

OR

The Packers lose one of their final two games versus Baltimore (7-7) or at Minnesota (6-8) and the Lions drop one of their next two games against Pittsburgh or at Minnesota

Even If the Bears lose Saturday night, they can still capture the NFC North title if:

They win their final two games and Green Bay loses one of its final two remaining contests

OR