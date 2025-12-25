Chicago Bears fans’ Week 17 holiday wish list: Who to root for

The 2025 holiday season is in full swing, and with it comes NFL games with much more meaning. For the first time in many years, the Chicago Bears will play in those meaningful games, beginning with Week 17's clash against the San Francisco 49ers.

A Bears win could lock up the NFC North and move Chicago in the No. 1 seed in the NFC. They've already punched their ticket to the post season; all that's left to know is how high their seed will be.

The Bears don't control their entire destiny. Indeed, the NFC North title is theirs for the taking, but in order for Chicago to climb the NFC seeding, they'll need to keep a close eye on how other conference foes perform this weekend.

Here are the games that Chicago Bears fans should keep a close eye on.

Mark Hoffman/Milwaukee Journal Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Baltimore Ravens vs. Green Bay Packers

The Bears win the NFC North by winning one of their final two games. They can also take home the division crown if the Packers lose one of their final two games. So, if the Ravens somehow pull off the upset and defeat the Packers, the Bears will enter Sunday night's game against the 49ers as NFC North champs.

Seattle Seahawks vs. Carolina Panthers

The Seahawks currently hold the No. 1 seed, and if they win out, they'll end the year with the first-round bye. The Panthers are in a final dash to win the NFC South. This game will have a playoff feel to it, and Bears fans will be all-in on Bryce Young and the Panthers doing Chicago another solid.

Los Angeles Rams vs. Atlanta Falcons

The Rams remain in the mix for the No. 1 seed, so another loss would go a long way toward Chicago landing that ever-important first-round bye.