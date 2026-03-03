Bears' Best Case 2026 NFL Draft Scenario Includes Defensive Overhaul

The Chicago Bears are expected to face more pressure than any other division winner in the 2026 NFL season, and not for no reason. Caleb Williams' breakout season in 2025 propelled the Bears to their first division title since 2018, and their first playoff win, an unbelievable comeback victory over the Packers, since 2010. That magical run will quickly fade into obscurity if the Bears fail to build on that success and get even closer to a Super Bowl title.

That means general manager Ryan Poles needs to nail this offseason, especially the 2026 NFL draft. He needs to find no less than two capable starters in the first two days of the draft, and both should be on the defensive line. That's what John Kosko, a 10-year NFL analyst at Pro Football Focus, believes is the ideal outcome for the Bears.

Kosko evaluated the best-case scenario for every NFC team in the 2026 NFL draft, and for the Bears, that includes plugging the holes on defense by selecting Ohio State defensive tackle Kayden McDonald and Michigan defensive end Derrick Moore.

"McDonald and his NCAA-leading 91.2 PFF run-defense grade provides a consistent run-stopping interior defender to help keep the defense on schedule," Kosko writes. "Meanwhile, Moore can finish at the quarterback on third downs, as showcased by his 11 sacks and elite 92.4 PFF pass-rushing grade."

Would drafting two defensive linemen at the top of the 2026 NFL draft work?

Matt Marton-Imagn Images

NFL fans are generally wary of spending consecutive top picks on the same position group, especially when a team seems to need help at all three levels of the defense. But the Bears have a history of doing exactly that, and it's worked out pretty well. In 2002, Ryan Poles selected two defensive backs with each of his second-round picks, adding Kyler Gordon and Jaquan Brisker. Gordon has developed into arguably the best slot cornerback in the NFL, and Brisker would be a slam-dunk extension candidate if not for his injury history.

But that's the secondary. The Bears have not selected defensive linemen with their first and second-round selections since 2004. That year, they added the legendary defensive tackle duo of Tommie Harris (No. 14 overall) and Tank Johnson (No. 47 overall). Once again, that worked out pretty well.

The Bottom Line

While it could be argued that safety and linebacker are bigger needs for the Bears, I would agree that the heaviest investment in the 2026 NFL draft should be the defensive line. As Kosko wrote, "If the Chicago defense wasn’t generating turnovers [in 2025], it struggled to stop opposing offenses." As fun as that takeaway-happy defense was last year, it's not sustainable. The fact is that Chicago got almost no pressure on opposing quarterbacks and struggled badly against the run, and that can't continue in 2026.

In both of these facets, the answer starts and ends on the defensive line. The Bears need to get much better in this regard, and that needs to happen immediately. Short of a Maxx Crosby trade that appears imminent, double-dipping on the defensive line with their two top picks in the draft would be a best-case draft scenario.