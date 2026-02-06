Chicago Bears Legend Isn't a Fan Of the Team Moving Away From Soldier Field

It sounds like the possibility of the Bears moving to northwestern Indiana is starting to gain some traction. However, everyone who isn't an Indiana lawmaker (or Packer fan) is firmly opposed to that news. That includes legendary linebacker Brian Urlacher.

In fact, he isn't even entertaining it as a possibility.

"They're not going to Indiana," Urlacher said when speaking to the CHGO Bears podcast today. "If they leave, they're going to Arlington Heights. And they're going to build a dome which I absolutely hate."

Urlacher continued his media tour for the ages and later spoke to Mike Florio and Chris Simms on the subject. He further voiced his displeasure with the notion that they could be on the move.

"The one advantage we have is the weather in Chicago," Urlacher said. "Late in the season nobody wants to come up there to practice. I know they want to get Final Fours, they want to get Super Bowls, but I just cannot see the Bears playing in a dome. I don't like it."

Urlacher hit the nail on the head. It's hard to envision the Bears having a 'homefield advantage' without the elements at play. It's hard to imagine a scenario where they aren't playing in the snow throughout winter.

It wouldn't feel right.

If they do move forward with a new stadium (which feels like a foregone conclusion at this point), that will be the case. While it hasn't been confirmed, it's safe to say that they want their stadium to be a year-round spectacle. You simply can't become a superhost with an open-air stadium. Not in the heart of the Midwest, anyway.

It's not surprising to see a former player take a firm stance against the idea of a dome. Not only did he recognize how much of an advantage it was, but he also embodied the level of toughness needed to thrive in the elements at Soldier Field.

Urlacher mentioned that he understands the franchise wanting to own their own stadium, but he doesn't think they should remove their unique homefield advantage of playing in 'Bear weather'.

His opinion on the matter should be one that ownership values. He was an icon for the blue and orange.

I hope they listen to him.