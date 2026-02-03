Chicago Bears Linked to $60 Million Edge Rusher in 2026 Free Agency

The Chicago Bears' 2025 breakout season clarified one thing entering the offseason: Ryan Poles' rebuild is over. The Bears are actually good. Like, Divisional Round good.

Now, for Poles to take Chicago from good to great, he must attack one position more aggressively than any other in free agency: edge rusher.

In a recent breakdown of the top 50 veterans scheduled to become unrestricted free agents, the Bears are connected to a possible solution for their edge rusher needs in Los Angeles Chargers defender Odafe Oweh.

Oweh revitalized his career after a midseason trade to the Chargers, flashing the speed and closing burst that once made him a first-round pick. At just 26 years old, Oweh fits the Bears' timeline perfectly, especially as Poles continues to prioritize youth and upside, running in parallel with Caleb Williams' tenure.

One of the best moves by Hortiz so far was acquiring Odafe Oweh before the trade deadline. Re-signing must be a top priority. pic.twitter.com/nsDTYTeLoO — Powder Blue Blood (@pwdrblueblood) January 20, 2026

The Bears already have a foundation on the edge with Montez Sweat, but Chicago lacks a consistent second threat who could stress opposing offenses. Oweh's ability to win with speed would force offensive coordinators to slide help away from Sweat, a ripple effect that could elevate the entire defensive front.

CBS Sports noted that Oweh's age and athletic profile will generate heavy interest, with the San Francisco 49ers, Philadelphia Eagles, and Dallas Cowboys also listed as suitors. That competition matters, but the Bears could have the strongest pitch after a season that has them as one of the NFL's most exciting up-and-coming contenders.

The risk with Oweh is consistency. He's flashed elite traits before without sustaining production over a full season. But in Chicago, he wouldn't need to be the guy. He just has to be a high-impact complement. And it's that kind of role that could unlock the best version of him.

Oweh finished the 2025 season with 7.5 sacks in 12 regular-season games with the Chargers. He had three sacks in the postseason. He's projected to demand a three-year, nearly $60 million contract in free agency.

If the Chicago Bears are serious about turning a 2025 NFC North title and Wild Card playoff win into a Super Bowl run in 2026, Oweh represents the kind of upside swing that Ryan Poles must be willing to take.