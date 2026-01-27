Chicago Bears Linked to $15 Million Defensive Lineman in 2026 Free Agency

The Chicago Bears' turnaround in 2025 did more than just give Bears fans hope for a bright future. It created expectations for a legitimate Super Bowl run in 2026.

If the Bears are serious about making that Super Bowl run, general manager Ryan Poles must add impact pieces to Dennis Allen's defense so it can do more than simply bending and not breaking. That's why Bleacher Report connecting Chicago to John Franklin-Meyers, one of the more reliable defensive free agents in the 2026 class, makes a lot of sense.

MORE: Bears WR DJ Moore Breaks Silence After Disappointing End to the 2025 Season

Franklin-Meyers isn't a household name, nor does he bring Pro Bowls or All-Pro honors with him. What he does offer is something just as valuable, though. He can serve as a glue piece who elevates everyone around him along the defensive front.

You can't double team both Zach Allen and John Franklin-Meyers and it's a problem.



Great play by Josh Allen negated by holding pic.twitter.com/2FxiRIxwMu — Theo Ash (@TheoAshNFL) January 23, 2026

After joining the Broncos in 2024, Franklin-Meyers found new life under defensive coordinator Vance Joseph. Over the past two seasons, he posted 14.5 sacks, including a career-high 7.5 in 2025. He totaled 65 tackles, 14 tackles for loss, 44 pressures, and 33 QB hits during that span.

Franklin-Meyers is disruptive and consistent, two traits that will endear him to Poles.

Denver Broncos defensive end John Franklin-Myers (98) takes the field. Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images. | Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images

"At 6'4", 288 pounds, he can line up at both the defensive end and defensive tackle spots," Bleacher Report's Alex Kay wrote. "That versatility, coupled with an unstoppable motor, allows him to thrive in whatever role he's tasked with on a game-to-game or even play-by-play basis.

MORE: How Caleb Williams’ Breakout Changes the Chicago Bears’ All-Time QB Rankings

"Although the 29-year-old isn't the youngest free agent, he still has plenty of tread left on his tires and shouldn't have any issues continuing to contribute at a high level for the duration of the type of long-term deal he's expected to sign this offseason."

Even as he approaches 30, Franklin-Meyers hasn't shown signs of decline. His recent production suggests there's still plenty of gas left in the tank, especially for a Bears team more likely to value reliable contributors over home runs in free agency.

According to Spotrac, John Franklin-Meyers is expected to command a two-year, $15.7 million contract on the open market.