Top 26 Chicago Bears of 2026: DT Gervon Dexter Sr. is Entering a Make-or-Break Season

Gervon Dexter Sr. has had an up-and-down career through his first three seasons in the league. He's shown consistent flashes, but has failed to build on them at any point.

Dexter has all the tools to become one of the league's best defensive tackles, and his story still hasn't been written at only 24-years-old. However, he will need to develop some consistency between the flashes if he wants to continue his career in Chicago beyond the 2026 NFL season. He's entering the final year of his rookie contract and hasn't yet done enough to warrant a potentially hefty extension (based on his potential alone).

Still, Dexter is definitely one of the most important defenders for the Bears entering 2026. They will be relying on him heavily this season, and he came in at 17th in our impact rankings as a result.

The Bears added minimal competition around him

Oct 25, 2025; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets defensive tackle Jordan van den Berg (99) reacts after a tackle against the Syracuse Orange in the second quarter at Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Dexter was the subject of trade conversation at the NFL Scouting Combine. While that was clearly just a test to see if any eager teams looking to improve the position amid a relatively weak DT class would overpay, it didn't bode well for his future in Chicago.

We figured the defensive tackle position was at the top of the Bears' offseason wish list when that news came out. Alas, despite my pining for Oklahoma's Gracen Halton in the second and third rounds, they didn't address the position on day two. They also didn't address it early on day three.

Their only major addition to the defensive interior through the draft came via the sixth-round selection of Jordan van den Berg. While the Georgia Tech product comes with much higher potential than a normal sixth-round pick, he still won't be counted on to play a key role right out of the gate. Free agent acquisition Neville Gallimore probably will, but he probably won't threaten Dexter's role on passing downs whatsoever.

Dexter should have extra motivation to thrive

Green Bay Packers running back Josh Jacobs (8) runs through a tackle by Chicago Bears linebacker D'Marco Jackson (48) and defensive tackle Gervon Dexter Sr. (99) on Sunday, December 7, 2025, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. The Packers won the game, 28-21. Tork Mason/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Dexter is entering a make-or-break season for Chicago. With him entering a contract year and playing a premier position on the defensive line, he can make himself a LOT of money if he rounds out his game this season. Few defensive tackles in the league possess his combination of size and movement skills.

Despite his athletic traits, Dexter has largely been a relative non-factor against the run throughout his career. He's always been a step slow off the line, and the majority of his flashes have come via overwhelming opposing linemen on his way to the quarterback. If he doesn't show improvement in that area, then he'll probably be forced to take a one-year prove-it deal elsewhere.

If he does, then it will probably be hard for the Bears to let him get out of the building. While he's far from a likely re-sign candidate, the position he plays will make it difficult for them to let him walk without getting something in return for his services.

Bears on SI is ranking the top 26 impactful players on the roster in 2026. See the past editions on our hub page, and stay tuned as we count down the rest.