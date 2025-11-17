Bear Digest

PFF Grades are in: Here's who led the Bears on offense in Week 11 vs. Vikings

The Chicago Bears didn't have a banner day on offense in Week 11, but there were a few quality performances worth recognizing.

Bryan Perez

The Chicago Bears did just enough to defeat the Minnesota Vikings, 19-17, in Week 11's heart-stopping victory, one that improved their 2025 season record to 7-3.


The Bears now sit alone atop the NFC North, thanks to clutch special teams performances by returner Devin Duvernay and kicker Cairo Santos.

But the Bears' offense did its part, too, even if they didn't blow up the scoreboard or light up individual box scores.

According to Pro Football Focus, a few players especially stood out.

The top Bears' offensive performer was rookie first-round pick Colston Loveland, who finished Week 11 with three catches for 40 yards.

He added another highlight-reel run after the catch to his resume, too.

Loveland earned an 80.0 for his effort, including a 75.6 score for his impact in the passing game.

Fellow tight end Cole Kmet was nearly as good as Loveland, scoring a 79.7 and an even higher grade in the passing game, 79.5.

Kmet led the Bears with five catches for 45 yards.

Center Drew Dalman continued his fantastic first season in Chicago with a 72.8 Pro Football Focus grade, which ranked third among all Bears on offense. He was the team's most effective run blocker, earning a 72.0 mark.

Jonah Jackson, another first-year Bear and a key part of Chicago's offensive line rebuild, was next (fourth highest) with a 67.4, with Caleb Williams rounding out the top five at 66.4.

Williams' grade was his lowest of the last three weeks. He was on a PFF heater, scoring a 90.8 in Week 9 and an 81.1 in Week 10.

Not all Chicago Bears players had good PFF grades in Week 11

With the good comes the bad, and there were a few noteworthy Bears players who were near the bottom of PFF's Week 11 team grades.

DJ Moore is the most notable, finishing second-to-last with a 52.9 grade. He had the second-lowest grade in the passing game, too, with a 51.3.

Rookie running back Kyle Monangai didn't have much to brag about aside from his one touchdown, either. He ranked 13th out of 18 eligible Bears, scoring a 55.1

