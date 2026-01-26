Bears' Top Offensive Assistant Makes Big Decision on Job With Eagles
The Chicago Bears have work to do this offseason in order to improve on their impressive 2025 year, but finding a new offensive coordinator isn't on the list.
The Athletic reported Monday morning that Declan Doyle is withdrawing his name for consideration for the offensive coordinator job with the Philadelphia Eagles, meaning he'll return to Ben Johnson's staff and again work with quarterback Caleb Williams in 2026.
Though it's Johnson's offense and the head coach calls the plays, Doyle is credited with helping Williams make a second-year leap in Chicago. The quarterback threw for a franchise-record 3,942 yards and 27 touchdowns against only seven interceptions. The Bears' offense finished in the Top 10 in total yards, rushing yards, passing yards and points during the regular season.
Doyle served as tight ends coach for the Denver Broncos 2023-24 before coming to Chicago. He was also an offensive assistant with the New Orleans Saints from 2019-22.
The Bears also set a franchise record by scoring 20+ points in their first four games of the season. They scored 22+ points in six of their last seven and hung 31 on the Green Bay Packers in the Wild Card Game at Soldier Field for the franchise's first playoff win in 15 years.
