The Chicago Bears’ 2025 Rookie Class Might Just Be Special

Stop us if you’ve heard this before: the Chicago Bears hit the 2025 NFL Draft out of the park.

Led by the dynamism of their first two picks, Colston Loveland and Luther Burden III, and buoyed by solid performances from Ozzy Trapilo and Kyle Monangai, the Bears might’ve just pulled their best rookie class in years—a tremendous sign for the future.

From NFL Media to Pro Football Focus, Ryan Poles’ latest trove of new talent has gotten high marks from experts around the league, another sign of good things to come for the Bears.

Another analysis from Pro Football Network adds to those positive marks.

In a tweet recapping the rookie class at each position, PFSN listed its top rookies at each position using their own impact metrics, which are on a scale from 0 to 100. Bears fans will probably love the results.

Three Bears—Loveland (TE), Burden (WR), and Monangai (RB)—ranked as the league’s best at their respective positions. Interestingly, Burden posted the highest score of any of the Bears first-years and the fifth-best on the list overall at 83.8, despite having played the least of the three Chicago rookies on the list. This tracks with some of Pro Football Focus’ metrics, such as yards per route run, which suggest Burden was highly efficient with the role he did have and could blow up even more if he takes on a greater snap load.

"Luther Burden is at 2.82 YPRR as a rookie. That is the most in the modern era for a rookie Wide Receiver." 🐻 @adamlevitan and @evansilva on the breakouts from CHI's rookies: pic.twitter.com/JtzMW9nhk8 — Establish The Run (@EstablishTheRun) January 2, 2026

Loveland, who similarly started off the season slow, turned into nothing less than a wrecking ball by the end of the season, becoming the de facto WR1 for the Bears. While next year is a new season, it’s hard not to view the rapport he built with Caleb Williams and think any else than that he’s now the focal point of the offense.

Meanwhile, Monangai became a short-yardage fiend who also proved he could go crazy when given starter-level snaps. His hard-running style helped set the tone for the Bears’ renewed rushing attack.

One can imagine that if Trapilo had played more this season (pre-injury), he could’ve given the Saints’ Kelvin Banks a run for his money as the top rookie tackle on the board.

The common theme here: these rookies had to scrap for playing time on a team full of veterans, weren’t guaranteed anything, and still broke through to become extremely important contributors to a playoff team. With another offseason under their belts in 2026, their second seasons could be even bigger.

Now, maybe the Bears can land some defensive players on this list when we come back around to it next year.

More Chicago Bears News: