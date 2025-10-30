Could the Bears still land the running back they wanted in the 2025 NFL Draft?
The 2025 NFL trade deadline is quickly approaching. Any deal that Chicago Bears GM Ryan Poles hopes to pull off must be finalized by November 4 (4 p.m. ET).
The Bears are sporting a 4-3 record entering a winnable game in Week 9 against the Cincinnati Bengals, who could be without starting quarterback Joe Flacco. It's a game Chicago should win, and if they do, they'll remain very relevant in the NFC North and overall NFC playoff picture.
And those are the teams that usually take a swing at the NFL trade deadline.
One position that still feels a bit unsettled is running back, even though D'Andre Swift has been on a bit of a heater in two of the last three games. Rookie Kyle Monangai has been getting better, too.
But if there's a chance for coach Ben Johnson to acquire a player who can become his Jahmyr Gibbs in Chicago? You can bet the Bears will take it seriously.
New England Patriots rookie running back TreVeyon Henderson has entered the chat.
You remember Henderson. He was the running back that Poles had his eye on in the second round of the 2025 NFL Draft. The Patriots snagged him a few picks before the Bears were set to be on the clock, and Chicago ended up with wide receiver Luther Burden III instead.
Henderson has had a slow start to his rookie campaign. In fact, it seems like he's in coach Mike Vrabel's dog house. That's how little he's been given a chance to shine.
Through eight games, Henderson has 53 carries for 228 yards and one touchdown. He only has two games with more than 10 carries, and three games with five carries or less.
It appears the Patriots are so unhappy with their second-round pick that they're actually in the running back market as the trade deadline nears.
Now's the time for Poles to to take a swing.
New England could use a veteran wide receiver. How about DJ Moore?
Or, if the Patriots are that unsatisfied with Henderson in their running back room, maybe they'd view Swift as an upgrade. I'm sure the Bears would be happy to move on from the veteran and pair Henderson's lightning with Monangai's thunder.
Maybe the Patriots still view Henderson as a big part of their future. Perhaps there's more happening behind the scenes that's preventing Henderson from being the lead dog in New England's offense.
Regardless, there's no reason the Chicago Bears shouldn't inquire.