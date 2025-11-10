Did Caleb Williams have the best game of his career against the Giants?
20 of 36, 220 yards, 63 more yards on the ground, and two total touchdowns. While Caleb Williams' stat line was good in its own right, it didn't tell the whole story. In fact, it didn't even tell half of it.
The Bears' receivers were credited with six drops, and there were even one or two others that it looked like they could've come down with, that they didn't. It was an uncharacteristically bad game by Chicago's pass-catchers.
Williams could've had nearly 400 yards if his receivers had held onto the catches that he gift-wrapped for them. Two of those drops also occurred in the end zone, so that would've been two more passing touchdowns on his daily ledger. That's also not accounting for the other ones he could've had if the other drops had extended their respective drives.
I know the "what if" game is polarizing. Coulda, woulda, shoulda.. right? Still, you can't blame Williams for the drops made by his receivers. There should be no debate there. The detractors on Twitter have mentioned the fact that he only completed 55% of his passes against a bad defense as some type of "GOTCHA!" when they're completely unaware of the context behind that number. His completion percentage would've been at a clean 72% if not for the drops.
Something else the box score watchers don't see are the sacks that he evaded. New York's talented defensive front may have underperformed this year, but they came to play yesterday. They had Williams dead to rights on numerous plays throughout the game.
It didn't matter. He kept spinning out of sacks and evading the pressure. Even when they knew they weren't going to be able to get him off his spot, he found a way around the pressure and wasn't sacked once (albeit thanks in part to defensive penalties that took away two sacks). It was somewhat ironic to see him pull off the moves he did with Russell Wilson, who made a career out of Houdini acts like the ones Williams pulled off yesterday, looking on from the other sideline.
Williams has had a few great games in Chicago. He has three four-touchdown games under his belt through the first one-and-a-half years of his career. Still, each of those games included some negative plays where he took a few sacks that he shouldn't have or missed a handful of throws that he would've liked to have back. Even with a talented defensive line closing in on him, those plays were nonexistent yesterday.
It might not be a popular opinion based on his relatively modest stat line, but I really think we saw Williams give the best individual effort of his career yesterday.