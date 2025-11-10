Early reports indicate that Vikings could be without a top defender on Sunday
It sounds like the Bears might catch a big break on the injury report this week.
Defensive end Jonathan Greenard left the second half of the Ravens game with a shoulder injury. His status for the Bears/Vikings game on Sunday is currently up in the air, according to NFL Insider Ian Rapoport.
Greenard is having a down season in terms of sack production (he only has two sacks), but he is still capable of wrecking an opposing offense's game plan. According to Pro Football Focus, the 28-year-old currently ranks 17th in pressures (33) despite ranking 35th in total pass rushing snaps (205).
Don't let the stats fool you. The 2024 Pro Bowler is still in the prime of his career and one of the league's top pass-rushers when he's on his game.
Despite a down season from their top pass-rusher, the Vikings have been relatively efficient at getting after opposing quarterbacks this year. They rank 12th in the league with 24 sacks. However, the vast majority of their production in that regard has come from the interior.
On paper, the Vikings would love to feel comfortable with the prospects of starting Dallas Turner in Greenard's place if it came down to it. They drafted him with the 17th pick of the 2024 NFL Draft (and paid a hefty price to trade up for him, at that). He's fallen well short of the pretty lofty expectations set out for him since that point, though. He has only 4.5 sacks over the first 25 games of his career.
Meanwhile, on the Bears' side of things, Theo Benedet has noticeably struggled in pass protection in recent weeks after a relatively flawless first start (on the left side) against the Commanders. The former undrafted free agent still a major work in progress, and could've been the elixir that Greenard needed to get off the schneid.
Minnesota's big-priced pass-rusher will be dearly missed if forced to miss time. The Bears might've dodged a bullet.