Disappointing Dexter Lawrence Update Could Actually Help the Bears

The Chicago Bears may have encountered an obstacle in their potential pursuit of a dominant presence along the defensive line. Reports indicate that teams interested in trading for Dexter Lawrence are under the impression that the Giants will not entertain any deal that does not include at least a first-round pick and potentially more. While this may appear as a road block for Chicago, it does not necessarily eliminate the possibility of a deal, especially as the NFL Draft draws closer.

Giants Asking Price for Dexter Lawrence and Market Context

Oct 9, 2025; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; New York Giants defensive tackle Dexter Lawrence II (97) guestures during the first quarter of the game against the Philadelphia Eagles at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images | Brad Penner-Imagn Images

The Giants reported demands mirror recent blockbuster trades involving elite defensive tackles. When the New York Jets dealt Quinnen Williams to the Dallas Cowboys, the return included a 2027 first-round pick and a 2026 second-round pick. That deal helps establish a benchmark for negotiations involving a player of Lawrence’s caliber.

However, each trade scenario is unique. Lawrence is not only an elite interior defender but also a player likely seeking a contract extension in the range of $30 million per year. That financial commitment significantly impacts his trade value and may limit the number of teams willing to meet the Giants current asking price.

Teams interested in trading for #Giants DT Dexter Lawrence are under the impression the Giants won’t entertain any deal that doesn’t include a 1st-round pick and possibly more.



When the #Jets traded Quinnen Williams, they received a 1st in 2027 and a 2nd in 2026 from Dallas. pic.twitter.com/XZf5KlRlG1 — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) April 15, 2026

Why Chicago Should Remain Patient

Feb 24, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Chicago Bears general manager Ryan Poles speaks at the NFL Scouting Combine at the Indiana Convention Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

From the Bears perspective, patience may be the most strategic approach. General manager Ryan Poles has consistently emphasized sustainable roster construction, and surrendering multiple premium assets for a single player may not align with that philosophy.

Chicago’s No. 25 overall pick represents a strong and fair offer when considering both Lawrence’s contract situation and the broader market. While the Giants appear to be standing firm, this stance could be interpreted as an effort to regain leverage rather than a reflection of actual market demand. In reality, it seems unlikely that many teams would be willing to exceed the value of a first-round selection given the financial implications involved.

Draft Timing Could Shift the Leverage

Feb 6, 2026; San Francisco, CA, USA; The 2026 NFL Draft logo at the Super Bowl LX Experience at the Moscone Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

With the NFL Draft just over a week away, timing may ultimately work in Chicago’s favor. If Lawrence remains with the Giants as the first round approaches, the value of the No. 25 pick could become increasingly attractive to New York. Draft-night dynamics often create urgency, and teams may reassess their positions as opportunities to acquire immediate draft capital diminish.

Should this unfold, the Bears could find themselves in a stronger negotiating position. By resisting the temptation to overpay now, and possibly bidding against themselves, Chicago preserves flexibility while allowing Lawrence's market to evolve.

The Giants won’t trade Dexter Lawrence without at least a 1st round pick, and possibly more in return.



If it costs a 1st and 2nd it’s hard to see the Bears pursuing it given the financial commitment.



If you’re the Bears, what’s the most you’d give up? pic.twitter.com/KsUReiJFx1 — Dave (@davebftv) April 15, 2026

While the latest reports regarding the Giants asking price may initially seem like disappointing news for the Bears, this should not be viewed as a full-blown setback. Instead, the situation highlights the importance of patience and being calculated while looking at the bigger picture in Chicago.

Ryan Poles has positioned the franchise with valuable draft capital and financial flexibility. If Chicago remains calculated and avoids overextending its resources, the opportunity to acquire Dexter Lawrence, or address the defensive line through the draft, could ultimately materialize on more favorable terms. In the ever-evolving landscape of the NFL, patience often proves to be the most powerful negotiating tool.